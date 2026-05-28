Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Launch Price Rs 3.65 Lakh – 2 Colours

Royal Enfield has launched the much-awaited Bullet 650 in India at a starting price of Rs 3,64,856 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle, which made its global debut at EICMA 2025, is now the most powerful version of the iconic Bullet ever made and marks a major expansion of Royal Enfield’s 650cc lineup.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Launch

Available in Cannon Black and Battleship Blue colour options, the new Bullet 650 is now on sale across authorised Royal Enfield dealerships in India. The Bullet nameplate, first introduced in 1932, is among the world’s longest-running motorcycles in continuous production. With the new 650cc version, Royal Enfield aims to blend the classic Bullet styling and character with the refinement and performance of its proven parallel twin platform.

Speaking about the launch, B Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and CEO of Royal Enfield, said the company’s intention was not to reinvent the Bullet but to elevate it while preserving its iconic identity. He added that the response received since its global showcase at EICMA 2025 highlighted the strong emotional connect riders continue to have with the Bullet brand.

The new Bullet 650 is powered by Royal Enfield’s familiar 648cc parallel twin engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. While the company has not separately detailed output figures in the release, the engine is expected to produce similar performance figures as other 650cc Royal Enfield motorcycles, delivering smooth power delivery and relaxed cruising capability.

New Bullet 650 Key Features

Underneath, the motorcycle uses a steel tubular spine frame and gets Showa suspension. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm front forks with 120 mm travel and twin rear shock absorbers offering 112 mm travel. The motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup, maintaining the classic proportions associated with the Bullet.

In terms of design, Royal Enfield has retained the traditional Bullet silhouette with signature elements such as the teardrop-shaped fuel tank, hand-painted pinstripes and bench-style seat. The motorcycle also gets the classic casquette-mounted LED headlamp along with Royal Enfield’s iconic “tiger-eye” pilot lamps. Other highlights include chrome peashooter exhausts, raised handlebars, upright ergonomics and retro-styled aluminium switchgear with rotary controls.

The instrument cluster combines an analogue layout with a digital LCD inset displaying information such as fuel level, gear position indicator, trip meter and service reminders. Royal Enfield will also offer a wide range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories for the Bullet 650, allowing buyers to customise the motorcycle for touring or everyday riding.

With the launch of the Bullet 650, Royal Enfield now has another strong contender in the middleweight retro motorcycle segment, targeting riders looking for classic styling combined with twin-cylinder performance and refinement.