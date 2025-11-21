Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Makes India Debut At Motoverse 2025

The iconic Royal Enfield Bullet has entered a new chapter. One of the world’s longest-running motorcycle nameplates—with a legacy stretching over nine decades—has now taken a significant leap forward. Royal Enfield has unveiled the all-new Bullet 650, marking a bold evolution for a motorcycle that enjoys an unmatched cult following. Making its India debut at Motoverse 2025 in Goa, the Bullet 650 is set to shake up the global retro middleweight segment. Let’s dive into what this new legend brings.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Unveiled

Since its inception in 1932, the Bullet has been an everlasting symbol of timeless design, simplicity, and rugged dependability. For 93 years, it has captivated generations—transcending age, regions, and riding styles. Now, Royal Enfield has crafted the Bullet 650, preserving its classic soul while infusing modern engineering and refinement.

The motorcycle is powered by RE’s proven 648cc parallel-twin, oil-cooled engine, delivering a strong mid-range and effortless torque. It retains the trademark dual exhausts, offering a refined yet unmistakably Royal Enfield sound.

Power output stands at 46.5 bhp, while torque is rated at 52.3 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch. Like the rest of RE’s 650cc lineup, the Bullet 650 features EFI and electric start, ensuring reliable everyday usability.

Despite the modern hardware, the Bullet DNA stays intact—Tiger Eye pilot lamps, a single-piece seat, squared-off rear fender, hand-painted pinstripes, chrome accents, classic round lighting elements, and the iconic 3D winged ‘Royal Enfield’ tank badge.

Retro X Modern

Under the skin, the Bullet 650 shares much of its architecture with the Classic 650. Suspension duties are handled by 43mm telescopic forks (120mm travel) and twin rear shocks (90mm travel). Braking is managed by a 320mm front and 300mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.

The motorcycle rolls on a 19-inch front wheel (100/90 tyre) and 18-inch rear wheel (140/70 tyre), giving it the confident stance expected from a Bullet. In terms of dimensions, the Bullet 650 stands 2,318mm long, 892mm wide, and 1,137mm tall, with a 1,475mm wheelbase. Ground clearance is 154mm, and the 800mm seat height ensures it remains accessible despite its solid 243kg kerb weight. Fuel tank capacity is 14.8 litres.

Feature additions include LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument console, and a USB Type-C charging port, enhancing everyday practicality without compromising the vintage aesthetic. Launch is expected to take place in the coming weeks, which is when prices will be revealed. It is expected to be priced below Classic 650, which retails from Rs 3.61 lakh, ex-sh.