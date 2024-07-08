Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Spied In Production-Guise Alongside Guerrilla 450

Just like Classic 650, Royal Enfield Bullet 650 spied, will continue to be powered by the same 648cc engine with 47 hp and 52 Nm

Royal Enfield is on the verge of launching Guerrilla 450 on July 17th, whose specs were leaked last week. Alongside a recent Guerrilla 450 test mule spotted by samshere4u, there was a Bullet 650 test mule in full production-spec guise. Let’s take a closer look.

Bullet 650 Spied In Production-Guise

We have a multitude of new 650cc motorcycles incoming from Royal Enfield. There have been multiple sightings of Interceptor Bear 650 (first a Guerrilla, next a Bear) commonly referred to as Scram 650, then there is a Classic 650 and Bullet 650 in the works. Whatever happened to the sportier Super Meteor 650 with a Cowl and dual-tone alloys or the Continental GT 650 with fairing, huh?

However, Classic 650 and Bullet 650 have been under testing a lot lately. More so, with the Classic 650 which is likely to be called Classic 650 Twin, as suggested by the recent trademark filed by the company. Bullet 650, on the other hand, has been spied on abroad more recently and this might very well be the first time it is being tested in India.

Compared to the mule spotted abroad, the new mule in India looked more complete and production-spec with a rear grab rail. Except for a few features here and there, the differences between Classic 650 and Bullet 650 will be negligible. As seen in the spy shots, the differences between Bullet 650 and Classic 650 are almost similar to the differences seen between Bullet 350 and Classic.

In this sense, Bullet 650 will get a more retro rear mudguard, while Classic 650 gets a more classic one which is rounder. The main differentiator is Bullet 650 will get a single-piece seat reminiscent of the yesteryears, while Classic 650 packs a split seat setup with a more modern look.

Specs and features

Round headlights, teardrop fuel tank, dual pea-shooter exhaust, Super Meteor 650’s main frame and side body panels, and headlight spoilers are common between both bikes. Both get wire-spoke wheels with tube-type tyres and RSU telescopic front forks that put them above 650 Twins (Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650) and below Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650.

Mechanically, Royal Enfield Bullet 650 spied, will get the same creamy smooth 648cc parallel-twin engine with 47 bhp and 52 Nm. This is an oil-cooled engine and offers a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. Dominating the 500cc+ segment with around 90% market share, Royal Enfield intends to offer more flavours for its 650cc platform.

Between the Bullet 650 and Classic 650, there might be differences in engine and suspension characteristics. Royal Enfield might create a feature deficit, in favour of Classic 650. In this sense, Classic 650 might get more advanced features like a Tripper Dash or a Tripper Screen as standard, but not with Bullet 650.

Something similar was seen with upcoming Guerrilla 450, where only the top model gets Tripper Dash, while base model gets an analog-digital speedo with a Tripper Screen accessory. Pricing will be more affordable than Super Meteor 650.

