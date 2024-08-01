Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin Official Name Trademark Filed – Launch Soon

Powering the Bullet 650 Twin will be the same 648cc engine in use with the Super Meteor, Interceptor and Continental GT

With eyes on the future and export markets, Royal Enfield is ramping up its 650cc portfolio. Existing products in this space currently include the 650 twins, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650. Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc bikes include Bullet 650, Classic 650 and Scrambler 650.

Bullet 650 gets official name

Earlier this year in May, Royal Enfield had trademarked the Classic 650 Twin name. And now, the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin name has been trademarked. Test mules have been spotted multiple times across both national and international locations. Launch is expected around mid-2025. Before that, Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Classic 650 Twin and the Scrambler 650.

Bullet 650 Twin – Key features

In the company’s lineup, Bullet 650 Twin will be the most affordable 650cc Royal Enfield bike. Just like the 350cc model, the Bullet 650 Twin will be positioned as a no-frills product. The bike will be equipped with a basic instrument console that displays the speedometer, fuel level, tripmeter and other general info.

It is possible that a top-spec variant could also be on offer with more premium features. For example, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has twin-pod instrumentation with Tripper dash. These premium features could also be offered as optional for select variants.

To ensure an affordable price point for Bullet 650 Twin, the bike could use halogen headlamp instead of an LED headlight. In terms of styling, some features will be borrowed from the smaller 350cc Bullet. Key highlights include a headlight cover, circular headlamp and rear-view mirrors, tear-drop fuel tank, scooped single-piece seat, conventional exhaust pipes and broad rear fender. Test mules have revealed liberal use of chrome finish, evident on the headlamp, engine casing and exhaust.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin – Specs, performance

Spy shots have revealed wire-spoke wheels, shod with tube-type tyres. Suspension setup comprises standard telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. Bullet 650 Twin could be using 320 mm and 240 mm disc brakes at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard. Powering Bullet 650 Twin will be the 648cc, parallel twin, SOHC, air-oil cooled engine that churns out 47 PS and 52.3 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin – Price

Considering that Bullet 650 Twin will be the most competitively priced 650cc Royal Enfield bike, it could be launched at under Rs 3 lakh. Most affordable 650cc Royal Enfield motorcycle is currently the Interceptor 650, available at a starting price of Rs 3.03 lakh. A competitive pricing strategy will help boost sales number.

Royal Enfield already dominates the 500cc+ motorcycle segment in India, with market share of close to 90%. 650 twins command the biggest share of more than 67%. Super Meteor 650 is next, with market share of more than 22%. With new 650cc bikes, Royal Enfield will also be looking to expand its global footprint.