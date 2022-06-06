Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber Kits Launched – By Rajputana Customs

Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been customised into a bobber by Jaipur-based Rajputana Custom Motorcycles

The number of Royal Enfield bikes that go under the knife at a custom workshop must be overwhelming. The brand is synonymous with aftermarket custom modifications and we have witnessed countless examples of custom-built Royal Enfield bikes over the years.

The latest example involves a previous-gen model of Classic 350 in its Signals Edition form that has been modified into a bobber. The motorcycle has been custom-built by a Jaipur-based workshop named Rajputana Custom Motorcycles. The bike has undergone several cosmetic and mechanical updates over its donor model. Rajputana Customs has launched bobber kits for both Classic 350 and Classic 500.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber Kits

Upfront, the motorcycle gets an aftermarket round headlight with a black grille cover and bezels. Upper section of the front forks also comprises fatter casings. In addition, the front fender has been removed completely which bares the front tyre to its fullest. More importantly, it gets a new custom handlebar with new bar-end weights that is pulled towards the rider.

As seen in contemporary bobbers, the pillion seat has been completely removed while the rider’s saddle gets a custom seat which goes well with the overall appeal of the bike. The stock fuel tank has been kept intact and features a 3D Royal Enfield logo and a Signals serial number. Side boxes have been customised as well by addition of ribbed paddings thus amplifying the bike’s rugged appearance.

Internals including the engine gearbox assembly, exhaust, engine sump guard, etc. are painted black as seen in the stock model. For exhaust, Rajputana has utilised a custom-built straight-pipe unit which sports an insulated wrap and golden-finished exhaust tip. Further, the bike rolls on blacked-out wire-spoke wheels that are shod with balloon-type tyres.

We also get to see custom plates mounted on the engine cover and crank cover, Rajputana has added custom footpegs that are forward-biased along with a custom kick starter. Noticeably, the airbox has been removed which has left the air filter completely exposed. Front brake and clutch levers are custom-built and feature beautiful artistic patterns.

Mechanical Updates & Engine Specs

In terms of mechanical updates, rear shock absorbers used are aftermarket units with new custom-built mounts. It also gets a new aftermarket shorter rear fender that has been mounted on the swingarm. Braking setup remains identical to the stock model with single disc brakes at both ends.

No changes have been mentioned for the powertrain department. Since this is a previous-gen Classic 350, the motorcycle is powered by a 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor which in its BS6 form pushed out 19.2 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. This motor was mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Classic 350 received a generation upgrade last year.

