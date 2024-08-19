Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber Spied With Long U-Handlebar, Removable Pillion Seat

Except for a few changes, Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber looks a lot like a standard Classic 350, without any wheelbase extension

India’s leading classic bike manufacturer, Royal Enfield, is testing its fifth motorcycle based on the tried and tested 350cc J platform. We’re talking about Classic 350 Bobber that will soon join Classic 350, Bullet 350, Meteor 350 and Hunter 350. Recent spy shots show more details. Let’s take a look.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber Spied

The iconic motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, has been on the verge of solidifying its 350cc lineup. In that regard, Royal Enfield just updated its best-selling bike, Classic 350, to MY24. The company will soon expand its 350cc portfolio to include a Bobber style motorcycle.

Recent spy shots of this vehicle credited to Bullet Guru shows the upcoming motorcycle in a new angle. Seen from up top, these recent spy shots show upcoming Classic 350 Bobber’s rider and pillion seating arrangement. Fitting into Bobber style genre, upcoming Classic 350 Bobber will get a removable pillion seat.

For starters, we can see a new rider’s seat on Classic 350 Bobber. It has greater contouring which should emerge as a more comfortable proposition than what is seen on Classic 350. Pillion seat, however, seems to be shorter in length, but wider than the one seen in Classic 350.

There is an incline with pillion seat on upcoming Bobber too, which could lend a sportier feeling. This pillion seat will be removable. We can see an indent in rider’s seat where the key hole might be positioned. A similar setup is seen on Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 too. But the keyhole on Shotgun is in pillion seat.

New additions seen with 2024 Classic 350 will make their way into Classic 350 Bobber. Where pricing is concerned, Classic 350 Bobber will be positioned on top of Classic 350. New componentry includes a taller handlebar along with white-walled tyres that could be specifically made for this motorcycle.

Removable pillion seat

Royal Enfield has explained the procedure of removing and adding pillion seat and rear subframe in a 9 minute video. The process is slightly tedious and requires playing with crucial bolts on the chassis and requiring certain prescribed torque for tightening these bolts.

Going by recent developments with Royal Enfield motorcycles, this seat changing process is better to get done at Royal Enfield service station. Powertrains-wise, Classic 350 Bobber will continue to offer the same J-Series 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Except for the white-walled tyres, removable pillion seat and the taller handlebar, there are no major differentiating factors when compared to a Classic 350. Even though it doesn’t look like it, we hope there is a longer wheelbase with Classic 350 Bobber. Launch is likely to happen by 2024 end or in 2025.

