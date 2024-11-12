Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber Spied With Windshield – Standard Or Accessory?

This upcoming Bobber style motorcycle from Royal Enfield will be powered by the same 350cc engine with around 20.7 bhp and 27 Nm

While they have already conquered the premium 300cc to 500cc motorcycle segment, Royal Enfield is on the verge of fortifying it further. Leaving no wiggle room to catch up, if we may. The company’s 350cc portfolio is already expansive and will witness a new entrant in the form of Classic 350 Bobber (name not confirmed).

This motorcycle has been spotted testing and the latest spy shots show the bike in more detail. For starters, the camouflage is gone, suggesting that the launch might be nearing. When launched, it might emerge as the more quirky and youthful version of Royal Enfield’s 350cc portfolio. Let’s take a look.

Classic 350 Bobber Spied Again

Royal Enfield has a slew of 350cc motorcycles in its arsenal. These include the utterly retro Bullet 350, darling of the sales charts Classic 350, most affordable Hunter 350 and the touring-friendly Meteor 350. These four motorcycles have bolstered Royal Enfield’s image as the best-selling classic bike manufacturer of all time.

Now, there will be a 5th 350cc Royal Enfield and it will be a Bobber-style motorcycle. Name is not confirmed yet. But speculations suggest possibilities like Classic 350 Bobber, Goan Classic 350, Goan 350, and Bobber 350 among others.

Bobber 350 from Royal Enfield will be a friendlier take on a long-distance cruiser, based on Classic 350. While there is RE’s resident cruiser, Meteor 350, upcoming Bobber 350 has a lot of perks and is a style statement along with being functional. For starters, we get a massive “U” handlebar that is a standout element. This lends a lot of comfort on longer journeys.

The style statement comes from a single-seat approach with an optional pillion seat. Bobbers are primarily known for this approach. Now, we get to see a very tall windscreen on the latest test mules too. This would be a godsend for long-distance cruisers to deflect wind and protect riders from wind blasts. This windshield might be an accessory, instead of being standard fitment.

What to expect?

Other notable element seen on this test mule is a white-walled tyre, which is a proper retro touch. Royal Enfield must have collaborated with a local tyre manufacturer to source these white-walled tyres. Unlike the Classic 350, Bobber 350 doesn’t get a pea-shooter exhaust. Instead, it gets a normal unit finished in Black. Wheelbase is likely to be the same as Classic 350, unlike traditional Bobber bikes.

Bobber 350 gets alloy wheels, which will be a boon against punctures. Instrument cluster might be the same as Classic 350 along with LED headlights, tail lights and turn indicators. Powertrains-wise, Bobber 350 will get the same 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with 20.7 bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.