New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Delayed To 2021 – 250cc Project Cancelled

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be a very important volume for the brand’s endeavour to neutralize rising competition

Royal Enfield was originally supposed to enter into the BS6 era with all guns blazing. On test since 2018, the new gen Classic 350 as well as the Meteor 350 were originally planned for launch by March 2020. Its Oct 2020, and none of these motorcycles have been launched yet.

Delays in product development and capacity expansion has forced the company to take interim measures and introduce updated versions of its older models. Then the pandemic dealt yet another serious blow that has pushed the launch timeline even further.

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 launch delayed

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the Thunderbird replacement, is not here in time to take full advantage of the festive season. ET reports that the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will likely be delayed beyond April 2021. This would make volume recovery in the medium term more challenging than anticipated.

Royal Enfield’s original plan was to introduce one new product every quarter of this financial year and we have already entered the third quarter and nothing happened except multiple leaks of the Meteor 350. With competition stepping up, it is important for the medium-displacement specialist to get its new Classic 350 in the market at the earliest.

Entry level quarter liter variant axed

ET also reports that the entry-level volume oriented 250 cc product, internally known as Project V, has been shelved as the company has decided to prioritize profit market over outright sales numbers. The target is reported to be a 25% EBIDTA margin for 50,000 units a month. The company is planning to achieve this by improving its cost structure.

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 – Specifications

The next generation Classic 350 will be based on the new modular J Platform that will underpin the brand’s new family of 350 cc models. The test prototypes seemed to be sporting ad-hoc body panels but one can expect the new Classic to wear old-school charm while also offering modern features like LED headlamps, digital instrument console (at least partially digital unit), new paint schemes and so on. We hope that RE retains the spoke wheels and other chrome bits to keep the nostalgia alive.

The new generation 350 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine will be shared with the soon-to-be-launched Meteor. The air-cooled motor produces 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of torque on board the Meteor. Transmission is a 5-speed unit.

We don’t expect the motor to undergo any significant changes on board the new Classic. It is reasonable to assume that the new Royal Enfield Classic will feature front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS and conventional suspension system comprising telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Expect prices to be in the range of Rs 1.6 lakhs to Rs 2 lakhs, ex-sh.

