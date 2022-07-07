Royal Enfield Classic 350 Divine – Modified By Neev Motorcycles

Neev Motorcycles is a custom bike building company that works mostly on classic bikes

Most Indians have a soft spot for Royal Enfield motorcycles. Even though you may not want to own one, you definitely adore the way it looks. The brand evokes enough nostalgia in you that compels you to maybe want to own one someday. Royal Enfield is one of those things that you can’t really hate. Finding faults, sure. It has tons. But hate, Nah. I would pass and I know you would too.

Royal Enfield has stood the test of time and is winning hearts across the globe. Royal Enfield has been eager to add value to their customers in terms of their RSA services that can be summoned through the Royal Enfield App too.

As pretty as Royal Enfield bikes are, they can be worked on and made even prettier. One of the ways to achieve it is through custom motorcycles where truly bespoke machines can be filled with character and individuality. One such custom motorcycle is built by passionate custom bike builder Neev Motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Divine

Royal Enfield approached Neev Motorcycles to build them a custom motorcycle based on a Classic 350. Neev had a different vision than what Royal Enfield was trying to achieve right out of the factory. Neev wanted it to be very shouty and attention-grabbing but in a classy and elegant way. And they have struck gold at the balance between the two.

Neev went with a bobber-styled machine instead of a cruiser that the Classic 350 is. It had to have a custom swingarm to extend the wheelbase for the low-slung bobber look. They also incorporated balloon tyres on 16” spoked wheels with a ribbed tyre pattern instead of a cross pattern. It would have looked better with white-walled tyres but it certainly does look good without it too. To fit the bigger wheels, Neev also put a custom mudguard on it too.

Hardest part of this custom job according to Neev is the fuel tank. As it was hand crafted to perfection with swooping curves and interesting patterns. The whole motorcycle gets a matte black finish and cherry on top, is polished brass fittings across the bike which lends it a royal look.

Handlebar holders, custom RE logo on fuel tank, handlebar grips, footpegs, side panels, sissy bar at the back, fuel filler caps and even the exhaust tip is made by intricately machining and detailing solid brass and polishing it to the max.

Gold Detailing

Brass radiates yellow light mimicking gold. But Neev wasn’t satisfied with just brass. They used real gold leaves to detail the patterns and pinstripes on the fuel tank. It also gets a custom stitched leather seat cover with custom seats. The headlights are now LEDs and on the road, it is sure to turn a ton of heads.

This custom project was done by Neev Motorcycles under Custom World initiative from Royal Enfield where popular bike modders like Neev Motorcycles, Rajputana Customs and the likes were asked to build and showcase a custom Classic 350. Divine is Neev Motorcycle’s initiative towards this initiative.