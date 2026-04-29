Royal Enfield Classic 350 Flex Fuel E85 Ethanol Blend Spied Testing

Soon after the Government of India released draft rules to introduce higher ethanol blends like E85 and E100, a new development has emerged from Chennai. A test mule of Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been spotted on public roads, and what makes it interesting is a visible ‘E85 fuel’ sticker on the tank.

This strongly suggests that Royal Enfield could be evaluating flex-fuel compatibility for its popular J-platform motorcycles, aligning with the government’s push towards cleaner alternative fuels. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Ram Prasath for sharing these exclusive spy shots from Chennai.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Flex Fuel Spied

At first glance, the test mule looks largely similar to the standard Classic 350. However, a closer look reveals a few notable differences. The bike is finished in a new shade, which is not currently offered in the Classic 350 lineup. It also gets alloy wheels instead of the usual wire-spoke setup seen on most variants.

Most importantly, the fuel tank carries a sticker with handwritten ‘E85 fuel’ marking, clearly indicating that this particular unit is running on or being tested with ethanol-blended fuel. This is the biggest giveaway that the bike is part of a flex-fuel or alternative fuel testing program. Other than these changes, the overall design, stance, and mechanical components appear unchanged, suggesting that Royal Enfield may be focusing primarily on fuel compatibility rather than making major hardware changes at this stage.

Flex Fuel Push – Industry Already Preparing

These spy shots come at a time when the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed new draft regulations to include E85 and E100 fuels within the official emission and testing framework. While these rules are yet to be finalised, it is clear that the industry is not waiting around.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has been vocal about this transition, stating that there is “no future for petrol and diesel vehicles” in the long term. He has consistently urged manufacturers to shift towards cleaner alternatives such as biofuels, CNG, LNG and electric powertrains.

What’s interesting is that OEMs seem to be listening. Over the past couple of years, multiple manufacturers have already showcased flex-fuel ready vehicles in India. These include Mahindra’s flex-fuel tractors, Maruti’s Fronx E85 prototype, TVS Raider Flex Fuel, Honda’s CB300F Flex Fuel (launched in October 2024 at Rs 1.7 lakh), Bajaj Pulsar NS160 flex fuel (E100) showcased in September 2024, Toyota Innova Hycross flex-fuel hybrid, etc.

In that context, Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 test mule with an E85 marking appears to be part of a wider shift, where manufacturers are actively preparing for a future where higher ethanol blends could become mainstream.

What To Expect?

At this stage, it is too early to confirm whether Royal Enfield will launch a flex-fuel version of Classic 350. However, this test mule clearly indicates ongoing development. Given Classic 350’s massive sales volumes, introducing a flex-fuel variant could help Royal Enfield align with future emission norms while also reducing dependency on petrol. It could also open doors for similar updates across Meteor 350, Hunter 350 and Bullet 350, all of which share the same J-platform.

For now, this remains a test mule, but with policy changes gaining momentum and clear signals from both the government and industry, flex-fuel motorcycles could soon become a reality in India’s mainstream two-wheeler market.