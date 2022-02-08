Royal Enfield Classic 350 Modified Cruiser – USD Forks, Red Colour

Royal Enfield bikes like Classic 350 are preferred by modifiers owing to their simple architecture and easy availability of aftermarket components

In a recent project by Eimor Customs, a Royal Enfield Classic 350 has undergone a cruiser-like transformation. A number of customizations have been carried out including cosmetic enhancements as well as functional updates. While Classic 350 is already popular for its timeless design, this modified version appears to make a better connect with enthusiasts. It has been aptly named as ‘Enigma’ by the modifier.

Classic 350 Enigma custom details

What immediately grabs our attention is the matte metallic red paint job. While the front and rear fenders get an even shade, the fuel tank and side utility box have a combo of red and gradient black. This ensures a seamless integration with the rest of the bike, which wears a largely blacked-out look. Most other components have been blacked-out including the engine, chassis, exhaust, and wheels.

Fenders at both ends have been shortened and customized to achieve a tyre hugging profile. In comparison, stock Classic 350 looks more retro with its broad fenders. Fuel tank has been customized into a compact and sharper unit, something usually seen with bobber styled motorcycles.

The lower curved section of the fuel tank creates a shield effect for the engine, which comes across as a new design innovation. It is not certain if the customized fuel tank will impact storage capacity. Even though it looks slimmer, the length seems to have been stretched. In case of stock Classic 350, fuel tank capacity is 13 litres.

Other changes include bar-end touring mirrors and floating-type detachable pillion seat. While the exhaust looks like the stock unit, it gets perforated exhaust cover. Another key change is round instrument pods that have been asymmetrically placed above the LED headlight. The headlight gets a ring in matte red paint, which seems to create a halo effect for the bike.

Classic 350 Enigma engine and specs

Engine has been retained in its original form in this customization project. Classic 350 is powered by a 349cc motor that makes 20.2 bhp of max power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of functional updates, the bike gets USD forks at front. Rear dual shock absorbers have been left untouched. However, rear swingarm has been extended by 4 inches. The bike has been equipped with 19-inch front and 15-inch rear spoke wheels. They are shod with 110mm and 140mm dual-purpose block pattern tyres, respectively.

Braking system is the same as stock version, 300mm and 270mm disc at front and rear, respectively. Classic 350 is offered in both single and dual-channel ABS options. With the updates, modified Classic 350 has acquired a more intense and powerful character. It’s quite different from the laidback styling of stock Classic 350. Could work for folks who like to flaunt their rides.