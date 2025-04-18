Royal Enfield Classic 350 Nepal Launch Price NPR 5.55 L – NPR 5.8 L

Royal Enfield’s absolute ‘Golden Goose’ is Classic 350 which has been India’s favourite Retro bike for a long time. The company has just launched this motorcycle in Nepal, extending its global presence. This motorcycle is expected to cast the same magic on Nepalese motorcycling enthusiasts like it has in India. Let’s take a closer look.

Classic 350 Nepal Launch

With a slew of 350cc, 440cc, 450cc and 650cc offerings, Royal Enfield has become synonymous with Classic and Retro motorcycles in India and probably the world. Classic 350 is Royal Enfield’s best-seller and the company is expanding this motorcycle’s sales potential by launching it in Nepal.

Where prices are concerned, Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Nepal starts from NPR 5.55 lakh for Heritage (Madras Red, Jodhpur Blue), NPR 5.66 lakh for Heritage Premium Medallion Bronze) and Signals (Commando Sand), NPR 5.73 lakh for Dark (Gun Grey, Stealth Black) and NPR 5.8 lakh for Chrome (Emerald). This roughly amounts between Rs 3.47 lakh and Rs 3.63 lakh.

The company has launched Classic 350 in Nepal via the CKD route where they will be assembled at RE’s assembly facility in Birgunj in collaboration with Triveni Group. This is among the 6 CKD assembly facilities Royal Enfield has across the world. Others being Brazil, Thailand, Colombia, Argentina and Bangladesh.

With its vintage charm and timeless appeal, Classic 350 has emerged as a cultural icon. A phenomenon, rather. For Nepal, Royal Enfield is offering the same equipment and features that debuted in 2024 Classic 350 for Indian market. So, LED headlights, LED turn indicators, USB Type-C charging port, gear position indicator in instrument cluster and other features are standard.

Also standard, is dual-channel ABS, introduced for the first time in Nepal by Royal Enfield. It is powered by the same J-Series 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is capable of generating around 20 bhp and 27 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Statement from Royal Enfield

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield said, “Nepal has always been special for us. In just two years, since the start of our CKD operations here, we’ve been overwhelmed by the exceptional response Royal Enfield motorcycles received from the market.

We are proud to forge a deep connection & love with our Customers in Nepal. Today, 8 out of 10 enthusiasts in the middleweight motorcycle segment are trusting our brand by taking home one of Royal Enfield’s motorcycles. With a portfolio that’s as diverse as it is loved, we have been expanding our network faster to be closer to our customers and are delighted to lead this segment.

The new Classic 350 with its timeless design, meticulous engineering, and a whole lot of soul, builds on that momentum beautifully. We are confident the new launch will open the world of pure motorcycling to an entirely new generation in Nepal.”