Royal Enfield Classic 350 rivals the likes of Jawa Forty-Two, Benelli Imperiale and Honda H’Ness CB350

Since the beginning of 2021, the Indian automotive industry has witnessed a growing trend of increase in prices of vehicles- two-wheelers and passenger cars alike. A few manufacturers have even increased the prices of their products multiple times in this one and a half month of the new year.

Royal Enfield too has joined the coveted list of automotive brands which has increased the prices of its most popular offering twice in one month. Classic 350 range of motorcycles is now pricier by up to Rs 4,262 since its last price hike. After the latest hike, prices for retro-style roadster now start at Rs 1,67,235 lakh and go up to Rs 1,92,608.

In comparison to Dec 2020 prices, RE Classic 350 prices are now up by Rs 6,289. On average, in the two month period from Dec 2020 to Feb 2021, prices of Royal Enfield motorcycles has now been increased by 3.4%.

Classic 350 Price Increase

Single-channel ABS variant of Classic 350 is now offered at a base price of Rs 1,67,235 whereas the dual-channel variants are offered at different prices depending on colour options. Classic Black, Pure Black and Mercury Silver are now offered at a price of Rs 1,75,405 against last month’s price of Rs 1,71,570 which is a hike of Rs 3,835.

Spoke wheel version of Gunmetal Grey-coloured Classic 350 is priced at Rs 1,77,294 as opposed to Rs 1,73,422 in January 2021. Whereas alloy wheel variant of the same has been priced at Rs 1,89,902 after a hike of Rs 4,108.

Signal Edition of Classic 350 are available in two colour options- Stormrider Sand and Airborne Blue, both are now offered at a similar price of Rs 1,85,902 post a hike of a shade over Rs 4,000.

Orange Ember and Metallo Silver paint schemes can now be bought at Rs 1,89,360 against last month’s price of Rs 1,85,902 after a price increment of Rs 4,108. Stealth Black and Chrome Black colours will be available at a price of Rs 1,92,608 after a hike of Rs 4,262. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Specifications

Classic 350 is powered by a 346cc single-cylinder air-cooled UCE motor which pushes out 19.2 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. This unit is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It is based on a steel single-downtube frame chassis and suspended by a telescopic fork at front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at rear. It rolls on a 19-/18-inch wheel setup.

New-Gen Classic 350

The Chennai-based bikemaker is expected to launch a new generation model of Classic 350 in coming months, test mules of which have been spotted on numerous occasions previously. This new-gen Classic 350 will employ a different chassis and a brand new 350cc engine which have made their debuts in the recently launched Meteor 350.