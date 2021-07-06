Royal Enfield Classic 350 Prices Increased By 8k – Crosses Rs 2 Lakh Mark

The recent hike has seen prices cross the Rs.2 lakh barrier for the first time

The new gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 is poised for launch in India. Recent spy shots of the bike in a production ready format indicates impending launch. It will receive refreshed features and will share its J-platform engine with the Meteor 350.

In the meanwhile, Royal Enfield has announced a price hike across all variants of the current Classic 350. Following this increase, the base variant will now carry a price tag of Rs.1,79,782 as against an early price of Rs.1,72,466, a price difference of Rs.7,316. The top of the line variant dual-channel ABS Stealth Black and Chrome Black gets a price hike of Rs.8,362 from Rs.1,98,600 to Rs.2,06,962.

Variant-wise Price Hike

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the highest selling model in the company lineup. It is presented in a range of variants and this is the second time in this calendar year that prices have been increased, the earlier being in April 2021. The company cites increased cost of raw material and transportation for the price hikes. However, the price hike as in July 21 has seen the brand cross the Rs.2 lakh mark for the first time.

Even as the Classic 350 single channel ABS gets a Rs.7,316 price hike to Rs.1,79,782, the Dual channel ABS in colours of Classic Black, Pure Black and Mercury Silver is now at Rs.1,88,531 as against an earlier price of Rs.1,80,879.

The Gunmetal Grey variant is not up to Rs.1,90,555 for the spoke variant and at Rs.2.03,480 for the Alloy. Likewise, the Dual-Channel ABS, Signals Edition (Stomrider Sand, Airborne Blue) is now priced at Rs.1,99,777. Dual-Channel ABS, Chrome Black, Stealth Black carries a revised price tag of Rs.2,06,962 while the Dual-Channel ABS, Metallo Silver, Orange Ember is priced higher by Rs.8,228 to Rs.2,03,480.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350

The new gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 is being actively tested ahead of launch in the country and in fact initial models have also started moving into company dealerships. It will receive some updated features over its earlier counterpart while engine also gets more refined.

The new gen RE Classic 350 has been designed in the J platform that made its debut first on the Meteor 350. Spy images showed off a retro design with a circular headlamp, sleek tail lamp, grab rails and turn indicators. It also sported a new digital analogue instrument cluster and a separate pod for Google powered Trip Navigation System also seen on the Meteor 350 and the 2021 Himalayan.

Engine specs also get more refined on the 2021 RE Meteor 350. This 349cc, fuel injected motor will make 20.2 hp power and 27 Nm torque. The engine will be mated to a 5 speed gearbox with dual channel ABS offered on top of the line variants. Colours are also expected to be in either matte and gloss effects with red seats while options will include alloy wheels, wire/spoked wheels and chrome or black finished engine and exhaust.