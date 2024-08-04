Royal Enfield Classic 350 Variant Details Leak – Heritage, Premium, Signals, Dark, Chrome

With better features than before, the updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 will further consolidate its position as India’s No 1 classic bike

Royal Enfield has been leading the 300cc to 500cc motorcycle segment for a very long time. The company is at a point where it is unbeatable by rivals. Particularly, Royal Enfield Classic 350 has emerged as a phenomenon. Now, there will be a major update to Classic 350 to rejig its variants and features list. Here’s some leaked info regarding the same.

Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350

India’s leading classic motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, boasts an extensive range of 350cc, 450cc, and 650cc models. The 350cc lineup, particularly the Classic 350, dominates the sales charts and stands as the company’s top-selling model by a significant margin.

Classic 350 seems to have gotten the formula right and has appealed to target audience. Even though Classic 350 offers an experience that is unrivaled, it doesn’t fare well against rivals when you lay down the equipment and features. Royal Enfield is working on it and will unveil an updated Classic 350 on August 12th in Mumbai.

Ahead of launch, a recent report has spilled the beans, revealing what the updated Classic 350 has to offer. For starters, updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be offered in Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark and Classic Chrome. For the first time, Classic 350 will be getting LED headlights, tail lights and pilot lamps as standard.

Only the top variants like Dark and Classic Chrome will get LED turn indicators as standard, while they are optional on other variants. Same is the case with adjustable brake and clutch levers, which will be standard only on Dark and Classic Chrome. Features that are standard across the range are gear position indicator and a Tyoe-C USB charger.

Speculations suggest lower trims will come with drum brakes at the rear with single-channel ABS, to keep entry-level price competitive. Other speculations suggest only the Dark variants will get alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard, while they will be optional with other four trims.

Specs and Pricing

Other than these incremental updates, updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 will continue to be positioned on the same J-platform like its predecessor. The same J-Series 349cc 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC 2V engine will be carried over, mated to the same 5-speed gearbox. We wish there is a slipper clutch with this update.

Componentry like RSU telescopic front forks, twin-shock rear setup, 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels and others will continue as is. There will be a hike in price and we should expect the base price closer to Rs 2 lakh (Ex-sh) mark. Launch is on August 12th, 2024.

