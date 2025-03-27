Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launch Price Rs 3.37 Lakh – Colours, Details

Royal Enfield unveiled Classic 650 Twin for the first time last year at the EICMA Show 2024. The company just launched Classic 650 for a starting price of Rs 3.37 lakh (Ex-sh). It looks almost similar to its best-seller Classic 350, but is proportionately larger, befitting its displacement class and price segment.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launch

With the launch of 650 Twins (Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650), Royal Enfield opened their account in the multi-cylinder motorcycle portal. Since then, Royal Enfield has steadily expanded their 650cc lineup to incorporate Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650 and Interceptor Beat 650.

Now, the latest 650cc bike from Royal Enfield is Classic 650 and it packs the potential to be the best-selling 500cc+ motorcycle. If Classic 350’s sales is anything to go by, we can expect Classic 650 to make a major impact in the middle-weight segment. The colour palette for Classic 650 include Vallam Red (Rs 3.37L), Bruntingthorpe Blue (Rs 3.37L), Teal (3.41L) and Black Chrome (Rs 3.5L) (all prices Ex-sh).

For many, Classic 650 is a stepping stone from Royal Enfield’s own 350cc motorcycle. Most probably, the Classic 350. Where design is concerned, Classic 650 looks very similar to Classic 350, only larger. It is a good thing as this Classic design has stood the test of time and is hard to shake off from being relevant for years to come.

Classic design FTW?

We get the Classic teardrop shape fuel tank, round ORVMs, round LED headlights, retro mud guards at both ends, front fork covers, large analog-digital instrument cluster with Tripper screen and it shares its main frame, sub frame and swingarm with Super Meteor 650. All this metal ensures that kerb weight is 243 kg, making Classic 650 the heaviest Royal Enfield yet.

This motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels and gets RSU telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. There are disc brakes on both ends and we get dual-channel ABS as standard. We can expect Classic 650 to offer a relaxed ergonomics and comfortable ride.

Powertrain-wise we get the familiar 648cc parallel twin oil-cooled engine that is capable of generating 46.4 bhp of peak power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a slip and assist clutch along with a 6-speed gearbox. Bearing the Classic tag, we can expect it to have cushy suspension and a pliant ride.

Statement from Royal Enfield

Speaking about the launch of the Classic 650, B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Limited and CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “The Classic 650 is more than just a motorcycle – it’s a tribute to our rich legacy, where timeless design meets effortless performance. It carries forward the spirit of Royal Enfield, blending craftsmanship with an unshakable bond between rider and machine.

Built on our proven 650cc parallel twin platform, it offers a perfect blend of refinement, capability and powerful road presence, making it an even more aspirational choice for those who love the Classic’s DNA, seeking more power and versatility. With the Classic 650, we are not just building motorcycles; we are preserving the essence of pure motorcycling for generations to come. We’re thrilled to bring this iconic machine to India, and I am confident that it will be embraced with the same passion that defines our riding community.”