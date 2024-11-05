Royal Enfield Classic 650 Leaks Ahead of Global Debut at EICMA 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 650 India launch is expected to take place in a few days

In an exciting development, Royal Enfield’s highly anticipated Classic 650 has been spied fully undisguised just before its official unveiling at EICMA 2024. The leaked images, captured by MotoScoop, provide a clear view of the motorcycle’s retro-inspired design, which is sure to appeal to classic bike enthusiasts around the world.

Classic Design with Modern Touches

New Classic 650 embodies the signature aesthetic of Royal Enfield’s Classic lineup. Drawing design cues from its smaller sibling, the Classic 350, the new model features vintage elements such as a round headlamp, chrome-accented fuel tank, wide handlebars, and retro fenders.

These styling choices bring out the bike’s timeless charm, staying true to the brand’s heritage while appealing to the contemporary market. The spied version showcases a dual-tone color scheme, enhancing its nostalgic appeal.

Powered by the Trusted 648cc Twin

Under the hood, the Classic 650 will use Royal Enfield’s 648cc parallel-twin engine, known for its reliability in the Interceptor and Continental GT models. This engine is expected to deliver 47 PS of power and 52.3 Nm of torque, paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed gearbox. Known for its strong low-end grunt, this engine promises a relaxed and enjoyable cruising experience, complete with Royal Enfield’s signature “thump.”

The Classic 650 is expected to be supported by a tubular steel frame, providing stability and comfort for longer rides. It’s equipped with a 320mm front disc and 300mm rear disc, along with dual-channel ABS, ensuring safe stopping power. The suspension setup includes conventional telescopic front forks and twin shocks with preload adjustment at the rear, offering a comfortable and controlled ride.

A Competitive Addition to the 650cc Range

Positioned as a more accessible option in the 650cc segment, the Classic 650 is anticipated to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh. While it may not come with premium features like USD forks or the Tripper navigation pod as standard, Royal Enfield may offer these as customizable options through its Make It Yours (MIY) program.

With its competitive price and classic appeal, the Classic 650 is set to strengthen Royal Enfield’s foothold in the middleweight segment, providing a perfect blend of heritage and modern performance for fans and new riders alike. Stay tuned for the official unveiling at EICMA 2024, where Royal Enfield is expected to launch this model alongside other anticipated motorcycles, marking an exciting phase in the company’s journey.

