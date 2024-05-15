Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Name Trademarked – Launch In 2024?

The upcoming BSA Goldstar 650 is the most appropriate rival for Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin owing to their respective genres

One of the most popular classic motorcycle manufacturers in the world, Royal Enfield, has been expanding its portfolio to include a variety of new motorcycles. These new motorcycles are also seen across a variety of powertrains too. Among the upcoming motorcycles is Classic 650 and it seems to have gotten its production-spec name finalised.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Name Trademarked

Among the slew of Royal Enfield test mules, the most obvious ones to launch next are Guerrilla 450 (a stripped-down version of Himalayan 450) and Classic 650. As the name suggests, Classic 650 is a 650cc version of Classic 350. Now, Royal Enfield has finalised the name of this upcoming motorcycle and will be called Classic 650 Twin.

The new name does a better job of establishing a distinction in naming scheme. Because both 350 and 650 use the word Classic in them. The distinctions, ‘650’ and ‘Twin’, in names, should establish a distinction. Royal Enfield did something similar with Super Meteor 650 as well, where we see 650 and Super being distinctions from their 350cc counterpart.

Word mark they are going for is Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin and the filing was done earlier this month on 9/5/2024. Word mark was filed by Royal Enfield’s parent company Eicher Motors Limited and the application status read ‘Formalities Chk Pass’ and is yet to be journalled.

What to expect?

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin has been spotted many times now. Bike’s testing is in full swing and is likely to launch in 2024. It takes a similar design as its 350 counterpart, Classic 350, but looks proportionately carried over to fit the larger frame. The dual pea-shooter-style exhaust is finished in chrome for that classic look. Overall execution looks pretty nice.

Speaking of frame, it is based on Super Meteor 650’s platform and not Interceptor 650’s platform. This chassis is also shared with the newly launched Shotgun 650. However, Classic 650 Twin is slightly under-kitted than Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650. Hence Classic 650 Twin might be positioned between Interceptor 650 and Super Meteor 650 in pricing.

In that regard, we see conventional RSU telescopic front forks along with a conventional twin shock setup at the rear. Few 650cc motorcycles from RE (on sale & upcoming) get USD telescopic front forks and rear mono-shock suspension. Classic 650 Twin borrows the same tail light assembly from Classic 350, instead of more expensive 650s.

Classic 650 Twin is spotted with LED headlights and is likely to miss out on Royal Enfield’s Tripper Screen as well. If Classic 350’s sales numbers are anything to go by, Classic 650 Twin has all the ingredients to be the best-selling 650cc motorcycle.

Powertrains-wise, Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin will get the same 648cc parallel twin oil-cooled engine from other 650s on sale. Performance metrics will be around 47 bhp and 52 Nm and this engine will get a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox.