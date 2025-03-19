Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin to Launch on March 27 – Expanding the 650cc Lineup

Royal Enfield will launch the much-anticipated Classic 650 Twin on March 27, 2025. The Classic 650 Twin is the latest addition to the company’s growing 650cc portfolio, following the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, and Shotgun 650.

Design & Features – A Classic Look with Modern Touches

The Classic 650 Twin borrows key design elements from the Classic 350 while sharing its main frame, sub-frame, and swingarm with the Shotgun 650. It continues the brand’s retro styling, featuring a rounded LED headlamp with position lights, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a large analogue instrument cluster with a tripper meter.

The bike will be offered in four colour options:

– Vallam Red

– Bruntingthorpe Blue

– Teal

– Black Chrome

It rides on wire-spoked wheels with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, fitted with MRF tyres. The twin chrome exhausts and a wider rear fender add to its distinctive styling. Weighing in at 243 kg, it is set to be the heaviest bike in Royal Enfield’s lineup.

Engine, Suspension & Braking

Powering the Classic 650 Twin is a 647cc, air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine, producing 46.4 hp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission, featuring a slip and assist clutch for smoother gear shifts.

Suspension duties are handled by 43mm telescopic Showa forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking setup includes disc brakes on both ends, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Positioning & Expected Pricing

The Classic 650 Twin will be positioned between the Continental GT 650 and the Shotgun 650, offering a balance between classic styling and powerful performance. While official pricing is yet to be revealed, it is expected to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh ex-sh.

It will primarily compete with Royal Enfield’s own lineup, including the Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650. Additionally, it will take on the recently launched BSA Goldstar 650, offering buyers a blend of heritage styling and modern-day performance. With its official launch set for March 27, Royal Enfield is set to expand its dominance in the mid-capacity cruiser and retro-modern segment, catering to enthusiasts looking for classic aesthetics combined with a powerful twin-cylinder engine.