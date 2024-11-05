Royal Enfield Classic 650 Unveiled – 243 kg, 46.3 bhp, 52.3 Nm

With the new Classic 650, Royal Enfield has unveiled their 6th 650cc motorcycle with more offerings to come in the future

Ever since the launch of Interceptor 650 and GT Continental 650, Royal Enfield has held the 500cc+ motorcycle segment tightly in its grasp with around 85% to 90% market share. Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 further added to the sales. Now, Royal Enfield has launched Interceptor Bear 650 and unveiled Classic 650 to further broaden the horizon.

The new Classic 650 is expected to single-handedly dominate the company’s 650cc portfolio like Classic 350 has done with the 350cc portfolio. The timeless design with retro charm and raw beauty is the primary strength of Classic 650. Launch is likely to happen soon and pricing will be lower than that of Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Unveiled

With Classic 650, Royal Enfield aims to provide Classic 350 owners a worthy upgrade, while still offering the same design. This is an incredible feat to achieve and Royal Enfield has done it beautifully. Classic 650 looks exactly like Classic 350, but the timeless design has been proportionally ported over to the larger size.

At passing glance, Classic 650 looks like a Classic 350. But that’s deliberate as the design is what sells the Classic brand and has turned Royal Enfield’s fortunes around. From the looks of it, Classic 650 might very well be one of the prettiest middle-weight retro motorcycles on sale in the world. It weighs 243 kg, though.

Unlike the just launched Interceptor Bear 650, Classic 650 is based on the same chassis as Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650. While those two motorcycles pack in more premium componentry like USD Telescopic front forks, Classic 650 stays relatively simpler in terms of components with 43mm RSU telescopic front forks.

Rear suspension is taken care of by twin shock absorbers. Instrument cluster of Classic 650 is similar to Classic 350 and gets a Tripper Screen as standard that supports Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The exhaust setup is similar to Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 with two tail pipes.

Specs and Features

Classic 650 has LED headlights with a visor, LED tail lights and LED turn indicators. There are single tone and dual tone colours including chrome finishes. Braking setup is handled by single discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard. There are single seater and pillion seat options for buyers to choose from.

Powertrain is the same 648cc parallel-twin oil-cooled motor that offers relaxed touring with sufficient torque reserves for quick overtakes. Performance metrics include 46.3 bhp of peak power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. India launch is expected soon.