Royal Enfield Classic 650cc Spied – LED Headlight, Dual Tone Alloys

Royal Enfield will be launching multiple derivates of the 650cc platform in the coming few months which includes a cruiser, a roadster and a bobber

Royal Enfield has various new upcoming projects on its plate and most of them are undergoing the testing phase. By now, we have clearly established that the iconic brand is developing multiple derivatives of a 650cc Twin with a low-slung cruiser stance. To be precise, the Chennai-based bikemaker is planning to launch 3 bikes in this space.

The first one in this range is a cruiser which could be named Super Meteor 650 since the ‘Meteor’ branding is used by Royal Enfield for its cruiser offering in the 350cc category. The second one is a single-seat bobber tentatively titled Shotgun 650 which could be based on the SG650 Concept.

The latter made its maiden appearance at the last edition of EICMA in Milan, Italy. The last derivative of the 650cc model appears to be a modern classic roadster which could be a more premium and powerful equivalent of Classic 350. Probably, this version will be named Classic 650. Judging by all the recent spy shots, all three motorcycles have very similar styling.

Royal Enfield Classic 650cc – Design &, Ergonomics

Like most Royal Enfield models, all upcoming 650cc motorcycles flaunt a retro design template commonly associated with the brand. This involves common highlights such as a round headlight and taillight, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, broad front and rear fenders, dual exhaust pipes and mufflers, and a low-slung cruiser-like stance. However, all three bikes are expected to offer different riding experiences.

For instance, in the latest set of spy shots, the footpegs are centre-set and the handlebar is set slightly lower which gives it a slightly committed yet comfortable riding posture. The cruiser offering in this space gets forward-set footpegs with taller handlebars which provide relaxed riding ergonomics.

Further, the shape of exhaust canisters in the latest spy pics resembles the one used in Classic 350. It is seen with dual tone alloys, LED headlights and tail lamps. Instrument cluster is similar to new Royal Enfield motorcycles with digital / analogue console along with Tripper Navigation.

Hardware & Powertrain Setup

That said, all three motorcycles will be based on the same platform which currently underpins the 650 Twins- Interceptor and Continental GT. The latest test prototype was seen rolling on alloy wheels whereas other iterations of the RE 650 were seen riding on wire-spoked wheels.

Suspension duties will be handled by upside-down or upright forks (depending on the variant) at front and twin shock absorbers at rear. Powering Classic 650 will be a familiar 648cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine which propels the current 650 Twins. This motor kicks out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque while being paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch.

However, tuning and power delivery of the engine could be different in all models. More clarity on the upcoming 650cc models is expected in the coming few months.