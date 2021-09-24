Royal Enfield Classic Based Zeus Bobber From Neev Motorcycles

Royal Enfield 500cc motorcycles including Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird were discontinued after BS6 emission norms kicked in

Royal Enfield motorcycles are among the most custom-friendly bikes in the aftermarket industry. A robust frame makes it possible for designers to modify them in a whole new configuration. This is further aided by simple, no-nonsense retro designs of the base models.

Delhi-based aftermarket workshop Neev Motorcycles has created many such customised Royal Enfield bikes which look unique in composition yet retain classic Royal Enfield characteristics underneath. Another such motorcycle has been designed and conceptualised by Neev which reminds us of good old choppers of Western markets.

Royal Enfield Classic Bobber Zeus – Design Upgrades

The donor model used in this case is a Classic 500 which has been converted into a bobber. The bike on the outset looks outrageous and something out of this world and hence has been aptly named after the Greek God ‘Zeus’. Getting into details, the motorcycle has been equipped with a unique fuel tank design that fortifies it with complex curves in order to add a glimpse of novelty to its style.

As evident, the bike features minimal body panels which gives it a clean look. It wears a beautiful dual-tone custom paint job with glossy black and matte silver. The exhaust has been designed and crafted out of stainless steel which looks premium and ravishing.

Other custom-built parts include a finely crafted handlebar, toolbox, and fenders that look aesthetically pleasing. All the components mentioned above have been built by hand.

Both front and rear fenders have been chopped short while front forks have been covered by aluminium bars. At rear, folks at Neev have incorporated a longer swingarm which is attached to the presumably stock twin shock absorbers.

Other hand-built accessories include a carburetor cover, wheel covers and a new leather seat. Components such as the headlight, taillight, turn indicators, rearview mirrors and a single pod instrument console are high-end aftermarket accessories.

Mechanical Specs

There are not many details regarding the bike’s engine but therefore it is assumed that the stock powertrain is in place. This 499cc single-cylinder air-cooled, fuel-injected motor kicked out 27 bhp at 5250 rpm and a peak torque 41.3 Nm at 4000 rpm. The engine is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension setup consists of telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear.

Braking duties are carried out by a 280 mm disc at front and a 240 mm disc or drum at rear. The motorcycle rolls on stock 18-inch wire-spoke wheels shod with chubbier tyres. With an increase in diameter and a new swingarm, wheelbase of the stock Classic 500 has been extended slightly.