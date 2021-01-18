Royal Enfield Classic Modified Bike Ambulance – Developed By CRPF, DRDO

The motorcycle is developed following the urgent need to get to casualties through narrow roads especially in Naxalite zones

A special bike ambulance has been developed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) to attend to urgent evacuation needs of security personnel in the event of a medical emergency or battle injury.

This new bike ambulance, is based on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycles. It is called ‘Rakshita’ and have been successfully launched in Delhi today, on Monday 18th January 2021.

Royal Enfield Modified As Rakshita Ambulance

These modified Royal Enfield motorcycles consist of a single seat for the rider and a reclining seat with straps at the rear for the patient. The patient can be either in a sitting or sleeping position depending on the injury. It also includes a stretcher with wheels and emergency medical facilities such as neck brace and an oxygen cylinder.

Ambulance siren is also a part of its features along with three beacons, two of which are fitted in the front and one at the rear with a GPS enabled tablet. The bike ambulance can tackle the most challenging of road conditions and get the injured to the nearest hospital or to be airlifted by a helicopter for emergency treatment.

Rakshita ambulances are particularly useful in Naxalite and Maoist affected areas where the roads are so narrow that no regular ambulance can be accommodated. Security personnel in these areas are in constant danger of encounters, attacks and injuries and deaths are commonplace

Particularly in the regions of Bijapur, Sukma, Dantewada etc. It was found that due to these constraints of narrow roads, medical assistance was delayed thus making the situation even more critical.

Bike Ambulances from Hero MotoCorp

Earlier in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first struck, Hero MotoCorp also donated 60 mobile ambulances to the Government of India to reach out to patients in rural and remote areas so as to get them to the nearest hospitals on time.

These were custom built motorcycles with engine capacity of 150cc and above. Hero MotoCorp fitted these bike ambulances with sleeping arrangements for the patient and essential medical equipment such as first aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and siren.

Nationwide, the importance of motorcycles extends well beyond just being daily commuter vehicles. Companies have in recent times as part of their CSR activity offered bikes for patrolling purposes in feasible areas.

In other areas, motorcycles function as carriers for medical emergency. yet in other locales, bikes function as recce vehicles for fire incidents. This functionality is undisputed in urban areas where lanes are narrow, and underdeveloped areas where roads don’t exist. As such motorcycles have often been primed to make inroads where other vehicles are unable to pass through.

Source