Royal Enfield Conti GT 865 As A Limited Edition Cerra GT 865

Cerra GT 865 gets a fully faired body like a sports bike that is entirely made up of resin-infused carbon fibre

Royal Enfield and racing don’t seldom go hand-in-hand. This is 2022 and the times have changed. Certainly for Royal Enfield, at least. Royal Enfield was rarely associated with performance or lap-times or corner carving. With its 650cc platform, Royal Enfield has opened a portal to what feels like a parallel universe.

We say this because 650cc platform comes at an affordable price point and offers decent performance despite its weight. Continental GT 650 is sportier than Interceptor 650. That’s not the extent of sportiness that the GT 650 can achieve.

We have seen the GT-R 650 that races at Continental GT Cup. Now, Skunk Machine has come up with their version of this bike. Named Cerra GT 865, this motorcycle is limited to just 25 units. It comes with a fully faired body that is made entirely of resin-infused carbon fibre. Tempted? Let’s take a look.

Royal Enfield Conti GT 865 – Cerra GT 865 By Skunk Machine

Continental GT 650 is a sporty Cafe Racer motorcycle with a lot of character. Spiritual successor to Royal Enfield Continental GT 535, GT 650 is a far more likeable machine. Cerra GT 865 is built by Carl Cerra from Skunk Machine, a custom modder based in Greensborough Melbourne, Australia.

This custom motorcycle is only limited to 25 units. Carl Cerra has stuck to a minimalist approach toward this motorcycle. Mechanically, the motorcycle is now enhanced to displace 865cc. It gets dual slip-on exhaust from SC Project along with custom headers. Not just that, the throttle body is now 40mm and with exposed air intake, we can expect this motorcycle to make a lot more power than 47.65 PS of the stock bike.

With more oomph, there should be more stopping power as well. Skunk has equipped Cerra GT 865 with a dual disc setup at the front. With Brembo calipers, stopping power is given a boost. Front end is completely custom with front USD forks from a 2015 model GSX-R600. Wheels are still of wire-spoke type. But the wheel size has gone down to 17” from 18”.

The stock body panels are completely gone. Cerra has stuck with a stock fuel tank. The fairing covers the entire front of the motorcycle with a circular LED headlight and a Cerra GT 865 badging on top. The fairing is made of resin-infused carbon fibre which has been kept unpainted to reveal its intricate weave pattern.

Specs & Features

Rear section has been kept clean with just one panel. Single seat is optioned with a rear cowl. An LED light bar is placed below the cowl that doubles up as a tail-light and side-turn indicator. At the back, this custom motorcycle gets a fatter slick tyre that promises a lot of traction on the track. At the front, Cerra GT 865 gets bar-end LED side-turn indicators.

Skunk Machine has equipped Cerra GT 865 with a modern smartphone-like instrument cluster that also doubles up as a dash-cam display with a camera neatly integrated. This allows users to record their track-day excursions from motorcycle’s POV. Pricing is not yet announced and the availability outside Australia is also not yet revealed. Royal Enfield Conti GT 865 production is limited to just 25 units.