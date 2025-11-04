Royal Enfield Continental GT 750, Himalayan 750 Showcased At EICMA

Royal Enfield has been working on a new range of 750cc motorcycles which will be launched in the coming years. There have been multiple spy shots of test mules and Royal Enfield themselves teased Himalayan 750 some time ago.

At the grand stage of 2025 EICMA Show in Milan, Italy, Royal Enfield showcased Continental GT 750 race bike along with Himalayan 750. Both these motorcycles showcased at EICMA Show were ‘development models’ and the testing is in progress. However, they give us quite a bit of insight about what to expect from these upcoming motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750

Spied testing for some time now, Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 is speculated to be the first 750cc motorcycle from RE’s stables to launch in India. It will build on the ethos of Continental GT 535 and Continental GT 650, but sets itself apart with a retro semi fairing. This makes it more of a Cafe Racer than the two preceding GT motorcycles Royal Enfield has made.

The model showcased at 2025 EICMA is a race-spec motorcycle which the company might put to racing at Indian National Racing Championship. A production-spec model will also be there, but with probably less flashiness. It is visually similar to Continental GT 650, except for that sweet fairing.

It gets K&N, Motul and JK Tyre stickers on it, suggesting partnerships for the racing team. It gets aggressive clip-on handlebars, committed riding posture, a single seat setup with a rear cowl, alloy wheels, RSU telescopic front forks, rear twin shock setup and twin disc brake setup at the front with BYBRE callipers.

Himalayan 750

The second 750cc motorcycle showcased at EICMA by Royal Enfield was Himalayan 750. It is an adventure tourer with quite a lot of off-roading prowess. The model showcased at EICMA had cross-spoke wheels, but there has been an alloy wheel version of this motorcycle spied testing in India.

When compared to Himalayan 450, Himalayan 750 is a much larger vehicle and features a larger fuel tank. In capacity, this fuel tank can go till 20L, which is not confirmed yet. The model showcased at EICMA had adjustable front suspension, which might trickle down to the production-spec final version.

While the company has not mentioned a concrete launch timeline, Royal Enfield will give out more details about this 750cc platform at next year’s EICMA Show. So, a launch could happen in 2027. They will be priced higher than 650cc motorcycles. This new 750cc engine is a parallel-twin engine based on the current 650cc oil-cooled engine and can make about 55 bhp to 60 bhp.















