Royal Enfield Continental GT-R 750 Unveiled At Motoverse 2025

Royal Enfield has been on the verge of carving out a new 750cc lineup to be positioned above the current 650cc lineup. This will be the next chapter in Royal Enfield’s multi-cylinder middle-weight journey. First of these 750cc motorcycles is expected to be Continental GT 750 and a race-spec version of this motorcycle has just been unveiled at Motoverse 2025.

Continental GT-R 750 Unveiled

At the ongoing Motoverse 2025, Royal Enfield has unveiled Continental GT-R 750, a race-spec version of its upcoming Continental GT 750. These 750cc race bikes were showcased alongside the Continental GT-R 650 race bikes. The global debut happened at EICMA last month and this was Continental GT-R 750’s India debut.

Finished in a Red shade, GT-R 750 radiates a sporty vibe. Further accentuating its Cafe Racer design language, GT-R 750 comes with a semi-fairing and a single-piece seat with a rear hump that bears Royal Enfield badge along with Harris Performance branding. Some of these elements are expected to make it to production-spec GT 750.

Specific to this race-spec Continental GT-R 750, there weren’t any headlight, tail light and turn indicators. Lighting elements on a race track are redundant because a race track is always lit. Production-spec model is expected to come with a circular LED headlight setup along with circular tail light and turn indicators.

It borrows the same mainframe and subframe as Continental GT 650. Royal Enfield Continental GT-R 750 runs on sticky slick tyres for maximum traction on dry asphalt. These tyres were tubeless and were wrapped on 18-inch alloy wheels on both ends. Tyre sizes were 110/80-18 at the front and 150/65-18 rear.

What to expect from the production-spec version?

The bike is suspended on Showa RSU telescopic front forks along with rear twin shockers and the braking duties were handled by twin discs at the front and single-disc at the rear with ByBre braking components. Instrument cluster on these motorcycles is the same as what Continental GT 650 currently gets.

Other notable elements include side number plates for racing use along with sturdy-looking hand guards and adjustable levers. This Continental GT-R 750 race bike is expected to replace the current Continental GT Cup race bikes sometime next year. With its higher 750cc displacement, one can expect around 55 bhp and 60 Nm, mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox.

The production-spec version might be called Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 and might be offered with and without its fairing. The free-flowing exhausts will be replaced with emission compliant units. There is a probability of Tripper Dash (TFT screen) to be on offer as well. India launch could happen by 2026 end or early 2027.









