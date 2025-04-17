Royal Enfield Continental GT-R Will Debut The New 750cc Engine

India’s de-facto Classic motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, has been expanding its portfolio for quite some time. The company currently operates 4 powertrains – 350cc, 440cc, 450cc and 650cc. Now, there will be a fifth 750cc engine and it will debut on a Royal Enfield Continental GT-R faired Cafe Racer bike. Let’s take a closer look.

Royal Enfield Continental GT-R

For some time, Royal Enfield has been working on a new engine that packed a greater displacement than its current 650cc engine. Test mules that were packing this new engine have been spied on multiple occasions. These test mules comprised multiple body styles – Interceptor, Himalayan and Continental GT.

A recent report confirms the new 750cc engine under development at Royal Enfield stables. This new 750cc engine is internally codenamed ‘R’ and it is likely to be a big-bore version of the current 650cc parallel-twin oil-cooled engine. Royal Enfield has done big bore versions before and Continental GT 535 is a stark example.

The theme seems to be continuing as Continental GT-R will be the first Royal Enfield that will reportedly be the maiden vehicle to debut this new 750cc twin-cylinder engine. This motorcycle is under development and is internally codenamed R1E. Testing of this motorcycle has commenced and there have been test mule sightings as well.

We can expect this engine to make more power and more torque than the 47 bhp and 52.3 Nm seen on Continental GT 650. We can expect around 50 bhp to 55 bhp of peak power and around 60 Nm of peak torque from this motor. To counteract this increase in performance, Royal Enfield is offering a dual disc brake setup at the front for better stopping power.

Design & Components

Rushlane’s render of Royal Enfield Continental GT-R based on these spy shots shows what we can expect it to look like when launched. It looks like it will be positioned on the same chassis as current Continental GT 650 on which Interceptor 650 and Interceptor Bear 650 are also positioned. Spy shots of this bike also showed alloy wheels compatible with tubeless tyres.

We can see a semi-fairing with a retro-style round headlight and a windshield. Suspension components include RSU telescopic front forks and twin-shockers at the rear. We hope there is a higher variant with USD forks on this machine. It could feature the same Tripper Dash as Bear 650 which features music control and Google Map integration.

The company is likely to debut this motorcycle by the end of this financial year. Probably at 2025 EICMA Show. Launch might happen by the end of 2026. Where pricing is concerned, Royal Enfield Continental GT-R might cross the Rs 4 lakh (Ex-sh) mark, owing to the improved components and higher performance.

