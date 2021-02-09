Royal Enfield Cruiser KX650 Spied Again – Riding Stance Revealed

Likely to be called the Royal Enfield KX 650 – pricing expected to start from around Rs.3.5 lakhs

Royal Enfield is actively testing the new 650 Cruiser, which is expected to launch later this year. It has been spied in a near production format recently by Abhinav Bhatt / Rishi Raj Saini. Latest spy shots shows the front angle in a much better way than before – revealing some hardware and styling cues.

Features and Hardware

The model on test draws its inspiration from the KX Bobber Concept which was on display at 2019 EICMA. Design elements include a rounded headlamp, split seating, tear drop shaped fuel tank and being a cruiser bike.

Though there is no windscreen seen in this image, there will be one on offer, as can be seen there is fitting made for the same. The 650 Cruiser sits on alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres.

Royal Enfield 650 cruiser gets suspension via upside down forks in the front and twin springs at the rear. Braking is through single discs at the front and rear with dual channel ABS offered as standard. Tripper Navigation System will also be a part of its features.

Being set to launch in the Cruiser segment, the new RE 650cc motorcycle sports a pillion backrest. One can also notice there is support on the rear for fitting accessories like panniers.

Engine Specs

The upcoming cruiser will share its engine lineup with the RE Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. This 648cc, twin cylinder, air cooled engine makes 47 hp power and 52 Nm torque on the 650 Twins mated to a 6 speed gearbox. Set for launch in the months ahead, the RE Roadster 650 could be priced from Rs.3.5 lakhs and will take on the Kawasaki Vulcan S in its segment.

The launch of the new 650 Cruiser is in line with an announcement that Royal Enfield had made a few weeks ago. As per that, the company will launch one new motorcycle every quarter, for the next 7 years. That means 4 new motorcycles launched every year. The new Meteor 350 was the first motorcycle which was launched under this new plan.

Along with the 650 Cruiser, Royal Enfield plans to expand its Indian portfolio with bikes ranging from 250cc to 750cc. These will include the new-generation RE Classic 350, a 350cc version of the Interceptor motorcycle, updated version of the RE Himalayan, INT 650 and GT 650.