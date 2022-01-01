Royal Enfield Dec 2021 Sales – Classic 350, Meteor, 650 Twins, Himalayan

2021 sales reported at 1.4 percent decline as Royal Enfield reports sales decline for 7 months last year

As 2021 comes to an end, auto manufacturers take on a new year on the back of months of uncertainty. When it comes to sales, the state of affairs has made one and all nervous at one time or another.

While 2021 started well for Royal Enfield, as the year proceeded, a number of consecutive months in the red unfolded. Q1 2021 remains the strongest for the year at 1,89,659 units. The quarter that followed was reported on a growth note despite two weak months simply on the basis of 0 units sales reported in April 2020.

Q2 2021 sales are reported at 1,04,677 units. Total domestic sales in H1 2021 is reported at 2,94,336 units, up from 2,29,545 units. Q3 2021 sales are reported at 1,05,593 units at decline of a quarter. Q4 2021 sales fell to 1,50,628 units, down from 1,87,434 units at a decline of just under 20 percent.

Domestic sales for 2021 increased to 5,50,557 units, up from 5,40,304 units at 1.9 percent growth. Sales volume gain stood at just over 10k units for the year. Below is the monthly sales performance of Royal Enfield in 2021.

Royal Enfield Dec 2021 Sales – 350cc segment sales

Royal Enfield ended the year on a bleak note for the calendar year. 350cc segment sales fell by 1.63 percent, down to 62,543 units, down from 63,580 units. Volume loss stood at 1,037 units. The segment accounts for the bulk of Royal Enfield’s sales accounting for about 85 percent of total sales.

YTD FY22 sales is down 5 percent at just over 3.5 lakh units, down from 3,70,783 units. The auto manufacturer still has 3 months to cover ground on the sales deficit if it is to end the fiscal in the green. In this segment RE sells Classic, Bullet, Electra and Meteor.

The segment over 350cc grew considerably. Sales rose to 11,196 units, up from 5,415 units. Volume gain stood at 5,781 units. YTD FY22 sales stands at 65k units, up from 36,673 units at 77 percent sales growth. In this segment RE offers Himalayan, 650 Twins – Interceptor and Continental GT.

Royal Enfield exports

Total sales is reported at 73,739 units, up from 68,995 units, up 7 percent. YTD FY22 sales are up at 4,16,593 units, up at 2 percent. Exports last month crossed the 8.5k unit mark, up from 3.5k units YoY. Growth was considerable and in tandem with Royal Enfield’s growth plans.

The auto manufacturer is determined to improve on exports and mid-segment global market share. YTD FY22 exports are up at 55,695 units, up from 23,677 units. Domestic sales last month accounted for 65,187 units. Decline is reported at .47 percent at volume loss of 305 units.

MoM growth is reported on all fronts. 350cc segment total sales growth is reported at 44.29 percent, up from 43,346 units at volume gain of 19,197 units. Total sales for the over 350cc segment is reported at 34.76 percent MoM growth. Sales rose from 8,308 units at volume gain of 2,888 units.

MoM domestic sales growth is reported at 45.41 percent at volume growth of over 20k units. Exports grew from 6,824 units to growth at just over a quarter. Volume gain stood at 1,728 units. Total sales grew at 42.76 percent, up from 51,654 units at volume gain of just over 22k units.