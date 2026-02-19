Royal Enfield Electric Bike Launch Nears – Spied Undisguised With Center Stand

Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle appears to be inching closer to production. The upcoming Flying Flea (FF C6) has now been spotted testing in Chennai completely undisguised, giving us the clearest look yet at what could be the brand’s first EV offering for India. With earlier test mules heavily camouflaged, this latest sighting signals that launch preparations are in advanced stages.

The FF C6 electric cruiser was first showcased at EICMA last year and is expected to launch in the first quarter of CY2026. Multiple prototypes have been undergoing road testing across India, but this is the first time the bike has been seen without camouflage in public traffic conditions. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Revanth for sharing the spy shot.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea (FF C6) – Production Design Revealed

The undisguised test mule confirms that the production version remains very close to the concept shown earlier. The design draws clear inspiration from the original World War II-era Flying Flea motorcycle, maintaining Royal Enfield’s heritage-driven approach even in its electric journey. Key highlights visible in the latest spy shots include:

– Circular headlamp

– Girder front forks

– Minimal body panelling

– Large alloy wheels

– Distinctive exposed frame structure

– Belt-drive setup mounted on the right side

The battery pack area features the distinctive ribbed detailing first seen on the concept. The overall silhouette remains slim and clean, retaining the old-school cruiser aesthetic.

Interestingly, the latest spy shot also shows the motorcycle equipped with a main stand, which was not clearly visible in earlier test mules. This addition indicates practical usability for daily riders, especially for parking convenience and maintenance – a small but important detail for Indian buyers. The riding posture appears upright and relaxed, aligning with the cruiser character. The rear seat looks compact and may remain removable, as seen earlier.

Performance & Hardware Expectations

While Royal Enfield has not officially disclosed specifications, the FF C6 is expected to deliver performance comparable to a 250cc to 350cc petrol motorcycle. The setup includes:

– Mid-mounted electric motor

– Belt drive system

– Disc brakes at both ends

– Likely dual-channel ABS

The battery pack is expected to be around 4–5 kWh in capacity, potentially offering a real-world range of 100–150 km. Earlier reports suggested the possibility of a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, known for improved safety and longevity. Royal Enfield has also highlighted advanced battery technology in the concept version, including:

– Magnesium battery casing for weight reduction

– Active thermal management

– Cell-level thermal monitoring

– IP67-rated battery pack

Tech & Features

The FF C6 is expected to get a circular digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. Features likely to be offered include:

– Turn-by-turn navigation

– Call and message alerts

– Music control

– Keyless ignition system

Launch Timeline

With the motorcycle now testing undisguised in Chennai and appearing production-ready, Royal Enfield could be preparing for an official launch announcement in the coming weeks, if not days. The brand has already been spotted testing the FF S6 scrambler and the HIM-E electric concept, but the Flying Flea is widely expected to be the first to go on sale.