Royal Enfield Electric Bike to Get Vibration Module and Fake Exhaust – To Keep ‘Dug Dug’ Fans Happy

April 1, 2025 – In a move that has left the internet both confused and in splits, Royal Enfield has reportedly decided to fit its upcoming electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea, with an artificial vibration module and a digital exhaust system to replicate the iconic “dug dug” thump. The reason? To ensure it still feels like a real Royal Enfield.

After showcasing the Flying Flea — a light, silent, retro-inspired electric bike — RE purists were left clutching their helmets, wondering where the trademark vibrations had gone. With the absence of a heavy clutch, loud exhaust, and a chassis that tries to shake your bones loose, many said they “couldn’t recognise it as a Royal Enfield.”

According to highly unreliable sources close to the brand, Royal Enfield engineers have now been tasked with adding two key “heritage restoration” elements to the Flying Flea:

1. The Dug-Dug Emulator (DDE): A Bluetooth-powered exhaust speaker that plays a loop of Royal Enfield’s classic thump — complete with gear shifts, false neutrals, and the occasional backfire.

2. VibeBoost 650 Module™: A handlebar and footpeg-mounted vibration motor that mimics the exact tremors of a Cast Iron Bullet on idle. Riders will have the option to select modes — “Mild Massage”, “Classic Shaker”, and “Full-On Bullet”.

A prototype was apparently tested on a loyal fan who claimed, “I didn’t even realise it was electric until I reached home and saw I hadn’t spilled engine oil in the parking.”

Industry experts are calling this “the most Royal Enfield thing ever” — bringing modern technology only to simulate the past.

Meanwhile, other motorcycle manufacturers are reportedly looking into similar “heritage add-ons”, including oil-leak simulators and kick-start-only variants to appeal to nostalgic buyers.

When contacted, Royal Enfield didn’t confirm or deny the development, but a spokesperson smiled and said, “Stay thumpy, my friends.”

Happy April Fools’ Day!