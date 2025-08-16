Royal Enfield Electric Cruiser Incline Test Teased – Coming Soon

One of the world’s most iconic motorcycle brands, Royal Enfield, has been taking measured steps into the electric motorcycle world. There have been three motorcycles which are revealed till now. One is HIM-E electric concept and the other two are under a new sub brand called Flying Flea.

Under Flying Flea, Royal Enfield has revealed two motorcycles, FF C6 (an electric cruiser) and FF S6 (an electric scrambler). While an exact launch timeline is not known, a new Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 teaser mentions that the company will drop an Incline Test video soon. Let’s take a closer look.

Royal Enfield Electric Cruiser

While the company is not revealing when the motorcycle is launching, a new Incline Test video is set to go live soon, as per latest teaser. Royal Enfield’s foray into electric motorcycle realm is an interesting proposition considering the brand’s pull is its thump from its ICE powertrains and retro riding experience.

In their latest teaser of Flying Flea C6 (FF C6), caption read “The road can tell you things no blueprint ever will. We bring you Ride & Tested – where we put FF.C6 to the test. Incline Test dropping soon”.

Flying Flea C6 is the one which gets Girder forks as part of its front suspension system. It has been spied testing multiple times. Alongside Flying Flea S6, Flying Flea C6 was showcased at 2024 EICMA Show and both motorcycles bear design similar to Flying Flea motorcycles from the 1940s.

Retro elements like round ORVMs, circular headlight (which could be LEDs), mudguard mounted tail lights and an overall skinny appeal, which encapsulates motorcycle designs of the past. Other notable elements include an articulating mudguard, a fully digital colour TFT instrument cluster and a wide range of connectivity features with Bluetooth support.

What to expect?

Also, we can see a keyless system on Flying Flea C6 in this new teaser, where start button is placed on its faux fuel tank. Rear pillion seat seems to be removable for single-seater aesthetics. C6 gets alloy wheels and a mid-mounted electric motor driving rear wheels with a belt drive system.

Performance could be in the same ballpark as a 250cc to 350cc ICE motorcycle. Upcoming Incline Test from Leh Ladakh region will demonstrate some of its capabilities. The battery could be large enough to hold enough juice for around 200 km of range on a single charge. While the new teaser is coming soon, launch timeline for this motorcycle is still under wraps.