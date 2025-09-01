Royal Enfield Electric FF C6 Spied In Chennai City

Unveiled at last year’s EICMA, the FF C6 electric cruiser bike is planned for launch in the first quarter of CY2026

Royal Enfield is stepping up its focus on the EV segment, and three bikes have already been spotted on road tests. It includes the FF C6 cruiser, FF S6 scrambler and HIM-E electric concept. Latest spy shots from automotive enthusiast Jeshwanth, show the FF C6 on road trials in Chennai. Let’s check out the details.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea (FF C6) – Key highlights

It is likely that FF C6 will be Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle to go on sale. Test mules have been spotted multiple times with heavy camouflage. Design aesthetics are a close match with the World War II era Flying Flea petrol-powered motorcycle that was in production from 1942 to 1945.

Some of the key features of Royal Enfield FF C6 electric cruiser include a circular headlamp, Girder forks, circular rear-view mirrors and a distinctive chassis design. The electric bike has minimal body panelling, quite similar to the original Flying Flea. The concept model unveiled at last year’s EICMA had some fine detailing on the battery compartment. The wavy fin-like structures enhance the bike’s visuals and also work to improve cooling.

Royal Enfield FF C6 has large alloy wheels, likely 19-inch at both ends. Fenders have old-school vibes and are fitted with struts for additional support. The bike has a comfortable, upright riding stance. The pillion seat could be removable to suit specific user preferences.

Performance, range

Specs of Royal Enfield FF C6 have not been revealed, but one can expect performance similar to a 250cc to 350cc petrol-powered motorcycle. While the bike has largely a skinny profile, the battery compartment seems to have plenty of space. The bike could have a range of anywhere between 100 to 150 km.

FF C6 has a mid-mounted motor, connected to a belt-drive system. This setup is expected to improve balance and handling and ensure smoother, quieter rides. While not official, the battery pack could be of around 4-5 kWh capacity. FF C6 could get a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, which is known for its safety and longevity.

To reduce weight and improve cooling, the battery compartment is built using magnesium metal. Some advanced technologies have been used such as active thermal control and cell-level thermal monitoring. The battery pack of FF C6 will be IP-67 rated.

As seen in the spy shots, the belt drive setup is mounted on the right side. The bike has disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS is expected as standard. Tech kit will include a circular instrument console with a range of Bluetooth-based connectivity features. An earlier teaser had revealed a keyless system, with the start button mounted on the faux fuel tank. Turn-by-turn navigation will also be available, along with access to calls, text and music.