Royal Enfield Electric Himalayan Spotted Next To ICE Himalayan

Looking at the hardware, it’s likely that the electric Himalayan will be just as strong an off-roader as the ICE Himalayan

At the 2025 Motoverse event in Goa, Royal Enfield has introduced multiple new products. The list includes Bullet 650, Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange variant and the Flying Flea S6 electric scrambler bike. Near the Motoverse event venue, an electric Himalayan testbed has also been spotted.

Himalayan electric – Design and features

A number of features of Himalayan electric are similar to that of the ICE variant. It includes the transparent windscreen, round headlamp and rear-view mirrors and a single-piece seat. The silhouette and riding stance are also shared with the ICE Himalayan in most parts. One can also notice the front rack, even though it has a different shape in comparison to that of the ICE Himalayan.

Electric Himalayan is likely to have an all-LED lighting setup. The headlamp can be seen with integrated LED DRLs. USD forks and wheels carry a golden finish, adding a more dynamic character to the bike. For an elegant and seamless look and feel, the seat cover extends across the faux fuel tank. Riding stance is fairly comfortable with centrally mounted foot pegs and a wide handlebar.

Signature features associated with Royal Enfield’s electric range include the distinctive design used for the battery enclosure. It has fin-type structures that create a fluid design and also work to improve cooling. The battery enclosure has a metallic finish, quite the same as that of the original magnesium metal it is made from. Magnesium offers multiple benefits such as a lightweight profile, durability and enhanced cooling. The cockpit area has a navigation tower display.

Electric Himalayan – Specs, performance, range

Electric Himalayan is using wheels supplied by SM Pro Platinum, a leading UK-based manufacturer. SM Pro Platinum supplies to various other leading brands such as Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Husqvarna, Triumph, Yamaha and Suzuki. These wheels are standard wire-spoke wheels, likely to have a tubed setup. Cross-spoke tubeless option is expected to be offered as an accessory.

Tyres used with the electric Himalayan testbed are Bridgestone Battlax AdventureCross – AX41. These are specially designed for adventure motorcycles. Key features include enhanced grip, high off-road traction, excellent durability and 30% higher compound rigidity and strength. At the rear, the electric Himalayan has a monoshock suspension. Braking setup comprises a petal disc at the front and a standard disc brake at the rear.

Talking about performance, the electric Himalayan is expected to be equipped with a mid-mounted motor, sourced from Spain-based Stark Future. Power output could be 74.5 kW (100 hp). Electric Himalayan could be equipped with a 14-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It could offer a certified range of around 200 to 250 km per charge. Multiple ride modes such as Eco, Tour, Off-road and Rally could be available, along with a variety of electronic rider aids.