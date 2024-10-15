Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Debuts 4th Nov 2024 – First Teaser, Website Launched

For every ICE champion such as Royal Enfield, the EV segment throws up entirely new possibilities and challenges

Even as it dominates the middleweight segment, Royal Enfield is actively focused on developing its new range of electric motorcycles. The first of which will make its global debut at the EICMA 2024.

Royal Enfield Electric Website Launched – New Teasers

Royal Enfield has shared the first official teaser of their upcoming electric motorcycle with the caption – Save the Date (4th Nov, 2024). They have also launched a new instagram handle (@royalenfieldev) along with a new website section dedicated to their upcoming electric motorcycles (https://www.royalenfield.com/in/en/electric-vehicles/).

The electric motorcycle from Royal Enfield is set to redefine urban commuting, combining the brand’s storied heritage with modern-day technology. As seen in the teaser, this new category of electric two-wheelers is designed to meet the demands of urban mobility, offering a seamless, connected, and agile riding experience. The debut marks Royal Enfield’s strategic move to embrace the future of electric mobility, all while preserving the brand’s essence that has captivated riders for over a century.

The company is not in a rush to launch its electric motorcycles. They are looking to develop truly unique products that can generate the desired interest among enthusiasts. One can expect launch in 2025. Just like the existing ICE range, there will be a multitude of Royal Enfield electric bikes to choose from in the future.

Royal Enfield developing two new EV architectures

To ensure better outcomes, Royal Enfield is working on two distinct EV architectures. One of these platforms is being developed entirely in-house. The second platform is being developed in collaboration with a European startup named Stark Future.

As may be recalled, Royal Enfield had made a strategic investment in Stark Future in 2022. RE had purchased a 10.35% equity stake in the company, with the deal valued at €50 million (Rs 439 crore). The partnership covers collaborations in R&D, technical licensing, technology sharing and manufacturing.

Across both EV architectures, multiple new products are currently under development. One of these has already gone beyond the prototype stage. To manage costs and supply chain constraints, Royal Enfield will be sourcing components locally as far as possible. The company has already inked supply deals with 11-12 key EV vendors.

These partnerships go beyond the battery packs. Imports will be an option only where such parts may not be available locally. On the distribution front, Royal Enfield is thinking about various options. It is possible that the company may launch entirely new outlets for its EVs. Royal Enfield is also building a strong team to power its EV business. Recent hires include former Ducati veteran Mario Alvisi and ex-Ola Electric official Umesh Krishnappa.

Royal Enfield EVs won’t get the thump

While it is difficult to imagine Royal Enfield bikes without the signature thumping exhaust note, the EVs will be completely silent. RE is not even planning to use speakers, as it will feel like a fake experience. The thump with Royal Enfield ICE motorcycles is natural, linked to the bike’s rhythm. It is part of the bike’s haptic response system. Doing the same with an EV using a speaker will feel quite unreal. Even though Royal Enfield is working on its electric range, their ICE engines will continue for several decades. Petrol bikes are everyone’s favourite, and they will be in production as long as regulations allow.