Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Debuts Today – Flying Flea Could Be The Name

With a reference to its Flying Flea motorcycle from World War II era, Royal Enfield EV teaser with parachute might be hinting the name

With electric mobility taking more prominence in India, many manufacturers have been testing out the waters. Among these manufacturers is Royal Enfield, which is set to debut a new electric motorcycle on November 4th. As teased by the company, we will witness the first ever electric motorcycle from Royal Enfield.

In the teaser, we can see a retro motorcycle air-dropped from the sky with a parachute strapped on. This could be a historical reference to Royal Enfield’s Flying Flea, which was used by British Paratroopers during World War II. But will the motorcycle be called Flying Flea? Let’s take a look at the possibilities.

Royal Enfield EV Teaser

Iconic motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, has a rich heritage and played a crucial role in British soldier’s mobility in the battlefield. The company leans on its heritage whenever possible and has drawn multiple references from the past. With their upcoming electric bike, Royal Enfield seems to be doing the same.

When Royal Enfield teased their first ever electric motorcycle, to be debuted on 4th November, it looked like it was a clear reference to Flying Flea from the past. Refreshing your memory, Royal Enfield Flying Flea is a 125cc single-cylinder 2-stroke motorcycle. It was used by British Paratroopers during World War II.

Flying Flea was designed to be dropped from aeroplanes into the battlefield with the help of parachutes. This motorcycle weighed only 56 kg, making it apt for airdrop exercises. This motorcycle had a special frame around it, for the parachute. A model which was based on a German DKW ( irony!).

Speculation is that Royal Enfield might use Flying Flea name with their upcoming electric motorcycle. That may be a reason why the company teased their upcoming EV with a parachute, which might be a hint as to what this motorcycle could be named.

What to expect?

Royal Enfield has trademarked the name Flying Flea in markets like Europe. Even in India, Flying Flea name is registered by its parent company Eicher Motors Limited. This means Royal Enfield’s upcoming electric motorcycle that goes by Electrik 01Concept, can be named Flying Flea, upon launch.

It has a retro design with a unique frame design that engulfs the bike’s batteries. There is a fuel tank-like element for aesthetics with a teardrop design. Front forks are of Girder type and might make it to production as well. Performance might be in line with other 350cc bikes from Royal Enfield. Range could be around 150 km on a single charge.