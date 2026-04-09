Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 2.79 L – Rs 1.99 L BaaS

Royal Enfield has officially entered the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of the Flying Flea C6. This new EV is part of Royal Enfield’s newly introduced sub-brand Flying Flea, focused on urban mobility.

Flying Flea C6 will be available at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option brings the price down to Rs 1.99 lakh. Bookings and test rides will open from April 10, 2026 at the brand’s first showroom in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Deliveries are scheduled to begin by end of May 2026.

Neo-Retro Design With Unique Hardware

Flying Flea C6 draws inspiration from the original Flying Flea motorcycle of the 1940s but adapts it for modern urban usage. It features a neo-vintage design with clean bodywork and distinctive styling elements.

One of the key highlights is its forged aluminium girder fork setup, a rare feature in modern motorcycles. This is paired with a lightweight construction, with the bike weighing just 124 kg, making it suitable for city riding. The motorcycle will be offered in two colour options — Flea Green and Storm Black.

Performance, Battery And Charging

Flying Flea C6 is powered by a 3.91 kWh battery pack, paired with an electric motor delivering 15.4 kW peak power and around 60 Nm motor torque. Claimed wheel torque is over 400 Nm. The bike has a top speed of 115 km/h and supports multiple riding modes. It also features regenerative braking to improve efficiency.

Charging options include Rapid, Standard and Trickle modes. The battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in just over 60 minutes, while the company claims around 1 km of range per minute of charging under ideal conditions. Charging can be done via a standard 16A wall socket. IDC claimed range is 154 Kms on full charge.

Tech, Connectivity And Rider Aids

Flying Flea C6 comes equipped with multiple connected features including WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G connectivity. Riders get remote monitoring, navigation support and over-the-air (OTA) updates. The bike also includes features such as lean-angle ABS, traction control, cruise control, voice assist, and live location sharing. A rotary mode selector and joystick-controlled TFT interface are offered for ease of use.

Royal Enfield is positioning Flying Flea as a city-focused electric mobility brand. The C6 will be rolled out in a phased manner across cities, starting with Bengaluru. With this launch, Royal Enfield has taken its first step into electric motorcycles, with more products expected to follow under the Flying Flea brand in the coming years.