Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Spied For The First Time Before Launch

Royal Enfield will officially reveal their first electric motorcycle on 4th Nov 2024 – Launch expected in 2025

India’s best selling brand in the middleweight motorcycle segment, Royal Enfield is now looking to achieve something similar in the EV space. There aren’t any CC limitations for electric two-wheelers. And brands have full freedom to create truly unique products that suit their target audience. Royal Enfield will unveil its first electric motorcycle on 4th November, 2024.

Royal Enfield electric motorcycle – What to expect?

Ahead of that, the first spy shots of this new motorcycle have now leaked online. Based on these images, it is likely that Royal Enfield’s first electric bike will be based on the Electrik 01 concept. An image of the prototype was first released in 2022. As it is seen being tested on the road, that means it is no longer a concept and is in near-production ready form.

Royal Enfield has added an exclusive section on its website for its electric motorcycles. Teasers reveal a bike being dropped from the skies using a parachute. This hints at the possibility that the upcoming electric motorcycle could borrow its name from the Flying Flea, a motorcycle that was used during World War II. The shape of the parachute is an exact match with the sketches of the air-dropped Flying Flea motorcycles, released during World War II.

Focus on urban mobility

While such talks may be speculative, it is interesting to note that Royal Enfield had registered the ‘Royal Enfield Flying Flea’ trademark in 2020. On its website, Royal Enfield mentions that its new range of electric two-wheelers will hit the road soon and are designed for urban mobility. They will have agile characteristics, something that applies to the Flying Flea as well. However, for the 21st century, Royal Enfield electric motorcycles will offer the full range of connectivity and hi-tech features.

Leaked spy images reveal a retro profile, with circular headlamps and rear-view mirrors. The LED headlamp unit is similar to the other RE motorcycles. There’s a circular instrument cluster as well. It could be the same as or a derivative of the one in use with Himalayan 450. Features such as the classic tear-drop fuel tank design, Girder forks, rider-only seat and semi-circular rear fender are quite similar to that of the Flying Flea. The skinny wheels and tyres are another common feature. For an EV, such components can help reduce air drag and optimize range.

On 4th November, Royal Enfield is likely to provide some more information about its first electric motorcycle. In terms of performance, the first Royal Enfield electric motorcycle can be comparable to the brand’s popular 350 cc ICE motorcycles. Those with range anxiety may get some estimates on that as well.

Himalayan 450 Electric

Royal Enfield is also working on the electric version of Himalayan 450. As of now, extensive tests are underway to determine the platform’s capabilities. When ready, the Himalayan 450 electric platform will spawn a new range of electric two-wheelers.

