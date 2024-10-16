Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle – What To Expect?

The leaked patent design of Royal Enfield electric motorcycle reveal a few crucial details and sheds light on what to expect

One of the world’s most popular motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, has been expanding its portfolio rapidly. The company has multiple new vehicles planned based on their 350cc, 450cc and 650cc platforms. Now, the horizon is being widened further as the company just teased their upcoming EV.

This is the first time Royal Enfield is foraying into electric realm. Despite being uncharted waters, Royal Enfield seem like they’re confident to offer the combination of nostalgic design and peppy performance with their electric portfolio. Here’s everything you need to know about Royal Enfield’s upcoming electric motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle

The first image of an electric prototype from Royal Enfield surfaced at the fag end of 2022. Called Electrik 01, this concept has been making quite a buzz over the years. Fast forwarding to today, Royal Enfield has officially teased their upcoming electric motorcycle and is set to “land” or debut on 4th November, 2024.

But what exactly is Royal Enfield debuting on 4th November? Will it be a production-ready motorcycle? Or will it be a more evolved version of original concept? We would lean on the latter as Royal Enfield’s electric motorcycle has not been spied testing on public roads.

The image of Royal Enfield Electrik 01 Concept seems to be leaked from an internal presentation. It shows Girder forks at the front along with skinny wheels and tyres. Overall design was still in Royal Enfield’s taste with an edge to being retro and classic. Even the colour combinations used, Green and Rose Gold, looks retro.

Close-to-production design patent

While the first concept image of Royal Enfield Electrik 01 was seen a couple of years ago, The company has patented the bike’s design in India a couple of months ago. This design patent gave us a closer glimpse at Royal Enfield’s design approach and this patented version is what Royal Enfield is likely to debut on November 4th.

As seen from the design patent, it looks closer to production, when compared to what leaked images of Electrik 01 showed in 2022. To keep its appearance retro, Royal Enfield has used a unique frame design that engulfs the battery area, while still retaining a fuel-tank-like element. Front steering system doesn’t have conventional triple tree, as girder forks steal the show here.

Wheels and tyres are skinny, probably to increase range on a single charge. Other notable elements include fancy swingarm, single-seat setup, small circular headlight and what looks like a mono-shock setup. While battery and motor details are not divulged yet, performance is likely to be similar to their 350cc motorcycles. More details will be divulged on 4th November.