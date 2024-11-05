Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycles – Flying Flea C6 and Scrambler EV

More details about Royal Enfield FF.C6 like range, battery capacity, charging time, etc. will be revealed in the coming days

At the 2024 EICMA, Royal Enfield took the wraps off its first-ever electric motorcycle named Flying Flea FF-C6. The Flying Flea name also represents the new range of electric motorcycles that will be using the same platform. Along with the classic-styled FF.C6, Royal Enfield also previewed the scrambler-style FF.S6. Both electric motorcycles are expected to be launched in early 2026.

Royal Enfield first electric motorcycle – Flying Flea FF.C6

While the electric space is entirely new for Royal Enfield, the brand maintains a strong connection with its lineage. For its first electric motorcycle FF.C6, Royal Enfield has derived inspiration from the Flying Flea motorcycle used during the World War II era. The legendary Flying Flea motorcycle was known for its simple design, robust performance and agile handling. All these characteristics have now been incorporated into the electrified version, the FF.C6.

Royal Enfield has ensured that people who choose sustainable products don’t have to compromise with styling. That’s why the Flying Flea FF.C6 electric motorcycle has a simple, yet captivating design. A retro profile is evident with the circular headlamp and rear-view mirrors. The motorcycle has a circular TFT dashboard as well. While the presented model has a rider-only seat, a pillion seat and other supporting paraphernalia will be made available as an accessory.

Exclusive Flying Flea logo

For its Flying Flea range of motorcycles, Royal Enfield will be using an entirely new logo. Highlighting the agile characteristics of these bikes and their connection with their predecessor, the logo has the shape of a parachute. A lightning element can also be seen, which is indicative of fresh new ideas and the motorcycle’s electric underpinnings. Lettering used on the logo includes ‘Flying Flea’ on the top and ‘Royal Enfield’ at the bottom.

World’s only production motorcycle with Girder forks

One of the standout features include the robust-looking Girder forks. These were quite popular during the 30s and 40s. As of now, Flying Flea FF.C6 will be the only production motorcycle in the world to get Girder forks. In addition to their attractive styling, the Girder forks also ensure a unique riding experience.

Forged aluminium frame and magnesium battery case

Another attractive feature is the forged aluminium frame. Its curvy design enhances the bike’s retro flavour. The aluminium frame is strong and lightweight, ensuring the best of both worlds for an electric motorcycle. When looking at the bike, one is also captivated by the wind-shaped profile of the battery case. The fins have a curvy profile, something that can channel air in an optimized manner. Weight is significantly reduced with the use of magnesium for the battery case. Magnesium also offers good thermal conductivity, which means improved cooling for the battery pack.

Patented technologies

Royal Enfield has invested a lot of time and effort in the development of its first electric motorcycle. A number of advanced technologies are being used, with many submitted for patents. 28 patents have been submitted in the last 6 months alone. Royal Enfield has developed its own in-house software for the electric bike, so that changes and updates can be incorporated in a hassle-free manner. The bike also uses a tailor-made chip.

An in-house developed central Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) seamlessly integrates all the various physical and digital components. The VCU supports more than 200,000 ride mode combinations to suit the varying needs and preferences of riders. Flying Flea FF.C6 will get OTA updates and a comprehensive range of connectivity features. Other key features include traction control, cornering ABS and lean angle sensing ABS. The bike has disc brakes at both ends.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea FF.C6 – Range, battery, charging time

Enthusiasts were expecting some specs to be revealed during the launch of Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle. But key specs like range, battery chemistry and capacity, charging time, etc, have not been revealed. However, it would be safe to assume a range of over 100 km.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea Scrambler FF.S6 revealed

Along with the FF.C6 unveil, Royal Enfield has also previewed the Scrambler version, FF.S6. It gets some distinctive features such as enduro-inspired one-piece long seat, USD forks and aluminium spoke wheels. The Scrambler version has 60% more travel suspension. It will have faster acceleration in comparison to the FF.C6.