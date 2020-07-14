Royal Enfield extended warranty launched for BS4 and BS6 motorcycles

BS4 Royal Enfield models are eligible for an extended warranty of up to 4 years or 50,000km if they are less than 22 months old

Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has introduced extended warranty programmes for both its BS6 and phased-out BS4 models. Dubbed ‘Royal Enfield Secure’, the scheme is even available for ‘UCE 500’ models (discontinued in BS4 format) as well. The programme was launched rather silently since the company has not shared any details regarding it on the official Royal Enfield website.

With this move, the usual worries associated with ageing Royal Enfield products could take a rest to a good extent. However, BS4 models coming under the Royal Enfield Secure should be less than 22 months old. Interested customers can extend the standard pack of 2 years or 30,000km up to 4 years or 50,000km, within 60 days of the former’s end date.

It is mandatory that customers tick Royal Enfield’s preventive maintenance schedules or services in order to be eligible for the extended warranty schemes. The condition is applicable to both BS6 and BS4 products. Below is a brief summary of Royal Enfield’s new ‘Secure’ extended warranty programme:

Starting with BS4 ‘UCE 350’ models, customers can extend their existing warranty benefits in one of three stages: up to 2 months, 3-12 months and 13-22 months. Rates stand at Rs 2,150, Rs 2,299 and Rs 2,549, respectively. Meanwhile, rates for BS4 ‘UCE 500’ models (in the same stages) are set at Rs 2,650, Rs 2,799 and Rs 3,149, respectively.

Royal Enfield Secure schemes stay common for both BS6 ‘UCE 350’ models and Himalayan BS6. Within six months of sale, prices start from Rs 1,599 as against Rs 1,899 after six months. Only customers who avail the extended four-year warranty are eligible for a five-year package. There is also an ‘EW + RSA’ (Extended Warranty + Roadside Assistance) option starting at Rs 3,799, for a five-year term. The highest rate is marked at Rs 4,599.

Coming to Royal Enfield’s premium ‘650 Twins’ (Interceptor and Continental GT), the extended warranty programme starts at Rs 2,299 from a period within six months from date of purchase and goes up to Rs 6,999 for EW + RSA (up to five years) if opted after six months from buying. Despite being the highest rates under Royal Enfield Secure, the options are quite reasonable for a parallel-twin middleweight motorcycle.

Royal Enfield is almost ready with the next-gen ‘UCE 350’ lineup that starts with the Meteor 350. It will be followed by another model dubbed Hunter. Either model is supposedly based on the same J1D platform.