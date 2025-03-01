Royal Enfield Feb 2025 Sales At 80k – Registers 19% YoY Growth

– Domestic sales up by 18.96% YoY, exports grow by 23.19%

– Strong performance in the above 350cc segment with 32.86% growth

– Financial Year-to-Date (FYTD) sales up by 8.56% YoY

Royal Enfield recorded total sales of 90,670 units in February 2025, reflecting a 19.40% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 75,935 units sold in February 2024. The growth was driven by a strong demand for its motorcycles in both domestic and export markets.

Year-on-Year (YoY) Performance

Royal Enfield’s domestic sales stood at 80,799 units, registering an 18.96% YoY growth from 67,922 units in February 2024. Exports also saw a strong surge of 23.19%, reaching 9,871 units, up from 8,013 units last year.

In the engine-wise breakdown, motorcycles below 350cc grew by 17.43%, selling 77,775 units, compared to 66,229 units in February 2024. Meanwhile, the above 350cc segment witnessed a remarkable 32.86% growth, with sales increasing to 12,895 units from 9,706 units last year.

Month-on-Month (MoM) Comparison with January 2025

Compared to January 2025, Royal Enfield’s total sales dipped marginally by 0.51%, as sales declined from 91,132 units to 90,670 units in February.

Below 350cc segment: Recorded a 1.32% decline, with sales dropping from 78,815 units in January to 77,775 units in February.

Above 350cc segment: Continued its positive momentum, growing by 4.69%, with 12,895 units sold compared to 12,317 units in January.

Domestic sales: Dropped slightly by 0.31%, from 81,052 units in January 2025.

Exports: Fell by 2.07%, from 10,080 units in the previous month.

Financial Year-to-Date (FY25 vs. FY24) Performance

For the April 2024 – February 2025 period, Royal Enfield has sold 9,08,879 units, reflecting an 8.56% YoY growth over 8,37,181 units in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

– Below 350cc motorcycles grew by 4.77%, with sales reaching 7,81,355 units.

– Above 350cc motorcycles recorded a massive 39.55% growth, with sales surging to 1,27,524 units.

– Domestic sales saw a 5.98% rise, touching 8,14,707 units.

– Exports grew significantly by 37.62%, reaching 94,172 units.

Speaking about the performance for February 2025, B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors, and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “We’ve continued our growth momentum in the month of February. This growth was aided by our strong product portfolio, which has been instrumental in helping us deliver pure motorcycling experiences to riding enthusiasts across the globe. In February, we also showcased in India a new revolutionary brand from Royal Enfield, Flying Flea, that is all set to usher in a new era for City+ mobility with its category-defining smart products. Developed entirely in house, Flying Flea motorcycles will integrate proprietary technology, cutting-edge software, and seamless connectivity to create a new category of products for customers.”