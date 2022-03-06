Royal Enfield FF650 Fully Faired – Modified Bolt On Kit At Rs 30k

The FF650 Cafe R Bolt-on Fit kit can be installed at home in under 120 minutes with basic tools and is compatible with both Interceptor and Continental GT

We are very well aware that motorcycle enthusiasts, especially those owning a Royal Enfield, love to modify their bikes. The robust and versatile structure of a Royal Enfield helps modifiers toy with various ideas.

In another special case, an 650cc Twins have been converted into a fully-faired retro cafe racer and hence it has been renamed FF650. This has been made possible thanks to a new bolt-on full-fairing kit from MK Designs that could convert 650cc REs into sporty retro cafe racers.

Royal Enfield 650 Twins Fully Faired Kit By MK Designs India

Dubbed as the FF650 Cafe R, the kit is a collaborative effort between Beespoke India, One Cars, and MK Designs. Each aftermarket firm has been handed a specific responsibility. For instance, Beespoke India has handled the concept and design while One Cars have taken care of the paint and detailing.

On the other hand, MK Designs has manufactured components of this kit. The kit is compatible with all original Royal Enfield colour options and offers a DIY fitment with no requirement of welding or grinding.

A video explaining the procedure for installation of the same has been uploaded on YouTube by MK DESIGNS INDIA. The video shows an Interceptor 650, wrapped by an aftermarket golden paint scheme, being used as a base model for these modifications.

The fairing has been designed keeping in mind proper ventilation for the engine area while the motorcycles have 174mm of ground clearance with this bolt-on kit. The kit comprises a 5.75-inch headlamp, side panels, and underbelly. The fighter jet-inspired front fairing with an integrated windscreen not only aids aerodynamics but also allows the rider protection from excessive wind blasts at high speeds.

Material Used, Weight & Other Details

This aftermarket Royal Enfield FF650 Fully Faired kit has been made from fibre reinforced plastic which is very durable and weather resistant. The whole kit weighs around 7kg which doesn’t affect performance of the bike as claimed by MK DESIGNS.

Royal Enfield FF650 kit is compatible with both Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. Price of the kit is approx Rs 30k. However, the package doesn’t include a clip-on handlebar which has to be installed separately by the owner of an Interceptor.

For Continental GT, which already features a clip-on handlebar in its stock form, it needs to be lowered by 25mm and a lower mount is included in the kit. The FF650 Cafe R kit enhances the bike’s aesthetic appeal without having to make structural changes through welding and cutting.

Engine Specs

Powering the Interceptor and Continental GT is the same 648cc parallel-twin, air-/oil-cooled, motor that kicks out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch. More 650cc REs based on the same engine and platform are being developed by Royal Enfield which are currently in their testing phase.