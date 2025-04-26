Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric First Ever Spy Shots – 2026 Launch?

While imbibing classic design elements, the Flying Flea C6 features advanced tech such as ride modes, traction control and OTA updates

Royal Enfield showcased its electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, at the EICMA 2024. The bike has now been spotted on road tests in India for the first time. It’s quite a spectacle in today’s age, with a design that echoes the original Flying Flea of the 1940s. Let’s take a closer look and spot some of the finer details.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 electric bike – Key highlights

One of the striking features is the forged aluminium girder forks at the front. This setup was widely used with several pre-1930s bikes. The original Flying Flea further improved the styling with the use of girder forks. Distinctive aesthetics and a unique riding experience are likely to be the highlights of Girder Forks.

Flying Flea C6 also gets an articulating mudguard. It has multiple benefits such as improved wheel clearance and enhanced protection from the elements. Other key highlights include a retro-style round headlamp along with round rearview mirrors and tail lamp, echoing the design of the yesteryears.

The full colour digital console follows the same format and displays a range of information such as battery level, speedometer and range. With Bluetooth connectivity, users will be able to access a range of connectivity features. The bike has ride modes, allowing users to choose sporty performance or prioritize range based on their needs.

Another distinctive feature is a backlit power button located on the faux fuel tank. Side panels have intelligently designed grooves that will channel air to enhance aerodynamics and ensure optimal cooling. These design elements ensure an eye-catching profile for the bike. Riding stance is quite comfortable with a wide, pulled-back handlebar and centrally positioned footpegs.

The recently spotted test vehicle can be seen with a removable pillion seat. The bike has alloy wheels in comparison to wire-spoke wheels used with the original Flying Flea. At the rear, the bike uses a mono-shock suspension. Wheels are likely 19-inch at both ends, wrapped in 90/90 tyres. Both ends have disc brakes and dual-channel ABS will be standard. The bike will also have cornering ABS, along with a switchable ABS function.

Performance, range

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 will be using a mid-mounted permanent magnet electric motor, connected to a belt final drive. This setup ensures a smooth performance. While power and torque figures have not been revealed, the Flying Flea C6 performance could be comparable to a petrol-powered 250cc-300cc motorcycle.

Power will be supplied via a non-removable battery pack that supports fast charging. While range is not known, Royal Enfield’s Chief Growth Officer of Electric, Mario Alvisi, had earlier hinted at a range of around 200 km. This is likely to vary based on the variant. Flying Flea C6 is expected to get multiple battery pack options to capture a large segment of users. This will be based on the specific region. Flying Flea C6 will be a truly global product, targeting leading markets such as Europe and the United States.

