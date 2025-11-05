Royal Enfield Flying Flea FF.S6 Scrambler Unveiled At EICMA – Launch In 2026

Built for agility and versatility, the Royal Enfield Flying Flea FF.S6 suits the needs of urban mobility and off-road environments

At last year’s EICMA, Royal Enfield had unveiled its first-ever electric bike – the Flying Flea FF.C6. And now, the scrambler version – Flying Flea FF.S6 – has been unveiled at 2025 EICMA. Flying Flea is Royal Enfield’s city-centric electric mobility brand, focused on building lightweight, smart and technologically advanced machines. Let’s check out more details about the Flying Flea FF.S6.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea FF.S6 – Styling and features

Design approach for Flying Flea FF.S6 is basically the same as FF.C6. It’s a blend of contemporary aesthetics and classic design elements derived from the iconic 1940 Flying Flea. Key highlights include a circular headlamp, USD forks in golden finish, raised front fender, classic fuel tank and enduro style seat.

The bike has all-LED lighting, circular rear-view mirrors, hand guards, wire spoke wheels in golden finish, sporty grab rails and pulled-back handlebar. Flying Flea FF.S6 has a slim design, which will enhance manoeuvrability across busy city streets. This design approach is similar to the original 1940 Flying Flea, which was light enough to be easily airdropped from a parachute.

Signature features include the distinctive fins on the outer battery casing. These not only enhance the bike’s aesthetics, but also work to improve cooling. Made from magnesium metal, the battery casing is also lightweight and pretty strong for rough use. Underseat panels and the motor casing carry parachute decals, highlighting the bike’s origins.

A range of exciting colour options are expected to be available with Flying Flea FF.S6. The bike has 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. Users can expect peppy performance with the bike’s high torque motor. Specs like battery capacity, range and other info are yet to be revealed.

Tech package

Flying Flea FF.S6 packs in a comprehensive range of advanced tech features. Built by a dedicated team of more than 200 engineers working across the UK and India, the bike has several innovations and patents. Critical parts such as the battery, motor, BMS and custom software have been developed in-house.

Key tech features include a round touchscreen instrument cluster, offering a multitude of connected functionalities. Users will be able to access a range of advanced riding tech such as turn by turn navigation, traction control and a dedicated offroad mode. There’s a lean angle sensing ABS, which can be deactivated by turning off the dual-channel system.

Royal Enfield is using its own in-house OS and UI/UX for FF.S6, which are specially designed to work with the Qualcomm Snapdragon QWM2290 processor. Meant for two-wheelers, this chipset seamlessly integrates Bluetooth, 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity. It enables real-time vehicle management via the TFT cluster. The bike also supports voice commands, allowing users to play music, access navigation and more.

Flying Flea FF.S6 utilizes NXP’s cutting-edge microcontrollers, which manage the bike’s control systems. It delivers multiple benefits such as secure communication, high-speed data processing and intelligent energy management. The setup can dynamically adapt to rider’s needs, boosting performance and efficiency. Other key highlights include an in-house developed Vehicle Control Unit (VCU), smartwatch connectivity, a range of remote functions and OTA updates.



