Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 Electric Scrambler Made India Debut At Motoverse

Royal Enfield is one of the oldest motorcycle brands in the world that has run on fossil fuels ever since its inception. This brand purely runs on its timeless appeal, nostalgia and banks heavily on its rich heritage and legacy. However, Royal Enfield is also a tech-forward company and already has its feet in the electric motorcycle segment.

The company has a dedicated sub brand called Flying Flea for its electric motorcycle operations. Flying Flea started things with FF C6 (C stands for Classic) and now, we get to see the FF S6 (S stands for Scrambler), which has just debuted at the ongoing Motoverse event in Goa. Let’s take a closer look.

Flying Flea S6 Electric Scrambler

Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 made its global debut at EICMA 2025 and has just made its India debut at 2025 Motoverse. The company is positioning FF S6 as a Lightweight City+ EV which as the name suggests, is primarily for the city and is capable of some outdoor excursions as well.

It is basically a Scrambler version of FF C6 and gets dedicated equipment and components which makes it worthy of light trails and other rough bits. An exact launch date is not revealed, but it will hit the roads some time in 2026. Where design is concerned, FF S6 has quite a lot of elements to distinguish itself from FF C6.

These include knuckle guards, a headlight cowl, a front beak, USD telescopic front forks instead of girder forks, 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with dual-sport tyres, unique LED turn indicators with integrated tail lights similar to Himalayan 450 and single-piece narrow Scrambler seat and more.

What to expect?

Shared elements with FF C6 include its LED lighting, aluminium main frame, magnesium battery casing, a sophisticated swingarm, a 3.5-inch circular TFT touchscreen powered by Qualcomm, sophisticated switchgear, cruise control, keyless go system and others. On FF S6, suspension travel is higher and so is its ground clearance.

Even functionally, Flying Flea S6 differs quite a bit over the FF C6. The main giveaway is the use of chain drive with S6 as opposed to a belt drive on C6. Flying Flea brand aims to offer a unique and premium ownership experience to buyers. It even gets a Flying Flea Tech Centre with a button on right switchgear.

Other notable elements include a dedicated off-road mode, lean-sensing ABS, comprehensive Ride Modes, Traction Control, voice assist feature and more. Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 and Flying Flea C6 could be priced at a premium, owing to what they both have to offer.







