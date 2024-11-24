Royal Enfield Goan 350 Launch Price Rs 2.35 Lakh – 4 Colour Options

The same J-Series powertrain with 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm powers Goan Classic 350, similar to Hunter 350, Classic 350, Meteor 350 and Bullet 350

If there is one brand that has etched its name in India’s retro classic motorcycle genre, it is Royal Enfield. The iconic motorcycle manufacturing brand has been launching and unveiling motorcycles left, right and centre. One of the most recent unveilings is Goan Classic 350, a Bobber-style motorcycle with a lot of personality. Let’s take a look.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

I remember watching an Indian movie where the antagonist flexes that he has arranged for associates from all around India. Representing Goa were characterful men wearing bright colourful clothes with unique blonde hair and a lot of jewellery to showcase their personality. This is not exactly a stereotype as Goa really is extremely vibrant, colourful and youthful with a personality not seen in many places across the globe.

When Royal Enfield was developing a unique characterful motorcycle based on Classic 350, they came up with Goan Classic 350 as its name. Looking at this motorcycle, the name Goan Classic 350 seems very fitting considering how youthful it is. It was also revealed in Goa, at ongoing Motoverse 2024.

Royal Enfield is spicing things up in design aspect and the efforts are seen in Goan Classic 350. This Bobber-style motorcycle comes with unique colourways and it also features the brand’s new logo. It is positioned as a premium lifestyle vehicle on top of Classic 350. So, it commands a higher price tag as well.

Goan Classic 350 is the fifth motorcycle based on Royal Enfield’s J Platform – Classic 350, Meteor 350, Hunter 350, Bullet 350 and Goan Classic 350. It characterises itself with design elements like a mini ape hanger handlebar, slash-cut exhaust, painted wire-spoke wheels, white wall tyres, unique graphics on bodywork and more.

Similar to 2024 Classic 350, we get LED headlights and turn indicators with Goan Classic 350 as well. As standard, the bike gets a rider seat only, adhering to Bobber genre. The new mini ape hanger handlebar and lower seat height ensure a unique rider’s triangle for an entirely new experience on any Royal Enfield 350cc offering before.

What else is new?

Componentry on Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is very close to that of Classic 350. Sure Goan Classic 350 gets the new white-walled tyres, for that authentic retro look. Other than that, Goan Classic 350 is very similar to Classic 350 with RSU telescopic front forks, rear twin shock absorbers, single disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

Instrument cluster is also the same and has a spot for RE’s Tripper Screen for navigation and other features. The same J-Series 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine powers Goan Classic 350, generating 20.2 bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Prices start from Rs 2.35 lakh for the single tone colours and Rs 2.38 lakh for the dual tone colour option (ex-sh).