Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Bobber Debuts Ahead Of Launch

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 boasts a stylish bobber design with retro-modern features like a lowered seat, mini ape hanger handlebars, and vintage-inspired fenders.

Royal Enfield has unveiled the Goan Classic 350, a stunning bobber-styled motorcycle, ahead of its official launch at the 2024 Royal Enfield Motoverse in Vagator, Goa, from November 22-24. This new addition marks a milestone, as it is the first Royal Enfield model to feature the brand’s new logo.

Built on the J-Platform

New Goan Classic 350 is the fifth model to use Royal Enfield’s versatile J-platform, already seen on the Meteor 350, Hunter, Classic, and Bullet. Designed as a premium lifestyle motorcycle, it is positioned above the Classic 350. It stands out with its tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, retro-style rounded LED headlamps, and a digi-analogue instrument cluster.

Goan 350 boasts a single-seat layout (750 mm seat height), complemented by U-shaped handlebars and forward-set footpegs for a relaxed riding posture. The white-wall tyres, blacked-out exhaust, and spoke wheels give it an authentic bobber vibe.

The design sketch of the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 highlights several key bobber-specific features that set it apart. It includes a lowered rider seat for a relaxed riding position, a mini ape hanger handlebar for enhanced comfort and aesthetics, and a distinctive slash-cut silencer end. The design incorporates a short front fender with a mudflap and tubeless retro-styled tyres for added durability and a vintage appeal.

At the rear, a swing-arm-mounted fender, rigid fender stay, and a stylish tail lamp casing complete its classic silhouette. The bike also features LED headlamps and blinkers, ensuring modern functionality within its retro-inspired design. These elements collectively enhance the Goan Classic’s stance as a stylish, lifestyle-focused bobber in Royal Enfield’s lineup.

Engine Specs and Pricing

The motorcycle shares its engine with other J-series models. It is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. For suspension, it features telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is managed by disc brakes on both ends.

The Goan Classic 350 is set to compete with the Jawa 42 Bobber and Jawa Perak. Pricing will be higher than the Classic 350, which currently ranges between Rs 1.93 lakh and Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

With its premium design, advanced features, and a focus on lifestyle-oriented customers, the Goan Classic 350 is set to make a bold statement in the bobber segment. Keep an eye out for its launch at Motoverse 2024 in Goa!

