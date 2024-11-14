Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Bobber Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

With the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, users can expect more enjoyable rides and some distinctive features as well

Royal Enfield has strived to increase options available to enthusiasts continuously. As part of that strategy, RE’s 350cc portfolio will get a new member – the Goan Classic 350. The new bike is scheduled to debut at the upcoming Motoverse. The 3-day event will be held from 22nd to 24th November 2024.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 – What’s different?

New Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will feature distinctive elements that make it stand out among other 350cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield. For example, the bike will be getting whitewall tyres which were a popular choice during the 1950s and 1960s. Their use was quite common across both cars and motorcycles. Brands like Harley-Davidson and Indian had used these tyres for several of their products.

Whitewall tyres enhance the retro vibes of the bobber-style Goan Classic 350. Enthusiasts who prefer a vintage look and feel will surely be interested in the new Royal Enfield bike. As of now, whitewall tyres are quite rare to be spotted with modern motorcycles. Other changes include a new “U” handlebar that better suits the needs of a bobber-style motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 has a ground clearance of 170 mm. It will come with a rider-only seat as standard. A pillion seat will be available as an accessory, along with the supporting kit needed to mount it at the rear. The setup can be similar to that of the pillion seat option available with Shotgun 650. With the rider-only seat, Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 has a kerb weight of 197 kg. With the pillion seat and supporting frame, the weight of the bike will increase by around 9 kg.

Parts borrowed from Classic 350

Most other features of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will be the same as Classic 350. Some of the key highlights include a circular headlamp (probably LED) and rear-view mirrors, tear-drop fuel tank and broad fenders at front and rear. Suspension setup comprises conventional telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. While spoked wheels will be better suited for the bobber-style Goan Classic 350, Royal Enfield may provide the option of alloy wheels as well.

Wheel sizes could be similar to Classic 350 – 19-inch front and 18-inch rear. Braking setup is expected to have 300 mm and 270 mm discs at front and rear, respectively. The twin downtube spine frame will be similar to other 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycles. Powering Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will be the same 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine that generates 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. It is mated with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Goan Classic 350 – Price estimate

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will be marketed as a lifestyle product and could command a slightly higher pricing in comparison to Classic 350. This can be especially true for the top variants of Goan Classic 350. For reference, Classic 350 single-channel ABS variants start at Rs 1.93 lakh. The top variant is available at Rs 2.30 lakh.

