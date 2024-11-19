Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launch Teaser – New Colours, Logo Design, Black Exhaust

Royal Enfield Teases Launch of Goan Classic 350 Bobber at Motoverse on 23rd November 2024

Royal Enfield has generated excitement by teasing the upcoming launch of their new Goan Classic 350, a bobber-style motorcycle based on the popular Classic 350 platform. This model, which is set to be unveiled during the 2024 Royal Enfield Motoverse in Vagator, Goa, from November 22-24, will be the fifth motorcycle to be built on the J-platform, first seen on the Meteor 350, followed by Hunter, Classic and Bullet.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launch Teaser

The teaser gives a comprehensive glimpse into the design language of the Goan Classic 350. The motorcycle features a unique bobber aesthetic with a single-seat setup and broad fenders at the front and rear. A distinctive U-shaped handlebar and classic round headlamp design add to the retro appeal, while a tear-drop shaped fuel tank completes the classic look.

The Goan Classic 350 also comes with forward-set foot pegs for a more relaxed riding posture, and an optional pillion seat with a supporting frame. In the teaser images, Royal Enfield revealed the Goan Classic 350 in various eye-catching colour schemes, including deep red, teal blue, purple shade with new Royal Enfield logo.

These bold hues reflect the visual flair seen on other recent Royal Enfield models like the Guerrilla 450 and Interceptor Bear 650. The inclusion of spoked wheels fitted with white-walled tyres adds to its old-school charm, while a sleek black exhaust complements the overall design.

Key Features and Equipment

The Goan Classic 350 is expected to come with a tall windscreen as part of its accessory package, enhancing its touring capabilities. Like its predecessors, it will be powered by the J-platform’s 349cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which produces 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

This engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox for smooth and reliable performance. The suspension system consists of telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, while braking duties are managed by disc brakes at both ends, ensuring safety and control.

Expected Pricing and Competition

The new Goan Classic 350 is likely to be positioned at a premium price point within Royal Enfield’s 350cc segment. While pricing details are yet to be officially announced, the current Classic 350 lineup ranges between Rs 1.93 lakh and Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). With added features and unique bobber styling, the Goan Classic 350 is expected to command a higher price, making it the most expensive 350cc model in Royal Enfield’s portfolio.